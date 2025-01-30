Street style: Here’s what 6 stylish people wore to the Your Wedding Exhibition at P&J Live

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Street style: Here’s what 6 stylish people wore to the Your Wedding Exhibition at P&J Live

If you're in need of some winter style inspiration, you've come to the right place.

By Rosemary Lowne
Amy Dawson, pictured, is one of six stylish people we met at the Your Wedding Exhibition. Image: Rosemary Lowne

There was plenty of style on display at the Your Wedding Exhibition at P&J Live recently.

We went along to find out what you’re wearing this winter…

Rachel More, 29, Aberdeen

Rachel is happiest wearing dresses and boots. Image: Rosemary Lowne

What do you do for a living?

I’m a primary school teacher.

What are you wearing?

My black suede boots are from ASOS, my burgundy dress is from Asda, my long bodywarmer is from New Look and my bag is from Guess.

How would you describe your style?

I like wearing dresses with thick tights and boots. If I’m going to dress up for something I would go for a skirt and top.

Where do you like to shop?

Because I’m tall, normally online like ASOS as they do a tall range. Tall ranges in shops seemed to have disappeared.

Who is your style icon?

Margot Robbie, she always looks amazing.

Amy Dawson, 29, from Aberdeen

Amy finds a lot of fashion inspiration on Instagram. Image: Rosemary Lowne

What do you do for a living?

I’m a police officer.

What are you wearing?

My coat is from Karen Millen, my top is from Molly Mae, my jeans are from Revolve and my boots are from ASOS.

How would you describe your style?

My style is quite simple with glammed up hair, make-up and earrings.

Where do you like to shop?

Zara but I do shop based on what I see on Instagram. If I see an outfit that I like on Instagram I save it for future events.

Who is your style icon?

I follow a lot of influencers like Tilly Pegg and Georgia Louise.

Shivon McReynolds, 27, from Montrose

Shivon says the reality star Molly Mae is her style icon. Image: Rosemary Lowne

What do you do for a living?

I work in HR.

What are you wearing?

My blazer is from Zara, my top is from New Look, my jeans are from Stradivarius, my boots are from Mango and my bag is from Primark.

How would you describe your style?

Very casual. I would normally wear trainers but I thought I would wear boots because I was going out to an event.

Where do you like to shop?

Zara as I like to go into the shop to try clothes on. I also like ASOS as well.

Who is your style icon?

Molly Mae, she always wears a blazer and I do love a blazer.

Lois Jaques, 28, from Aberdeen

When it comes to clothes, Lois loves a good bargain. Image: Rosemary Lowne

What do you do for a living?

I’m an administrator.

What are you wearing?

My jacket and trousers are from Primark, my bodysuit is from Boohoo and my shoes are from Asda.

How would you describe your style?

It changes every day depending on my mood.

Where do you like to shop?

A lot of my clothes come from Primark and Boohoo. I love high street shopping as I’m out for a bargain. I also love second hand shops too.

Do you have a style icon?

Not really, I just wear clothes that I like. I don’t keep up to date with trends. If I like something I’ll buy it.

Callum Smith, 32, from Aberdeen

Callum loves a laidback skater look. Image: Rosemary Lowne

What do you do for a living?

I’m a facilities supervisor.

What are you wearing?

My trainers and top are from Route One, a skateboard shop in Glasgow, my cargo trousers are from ASOS, my overshirt is from Zara, courtesy of my brother, and my hat is from a mountain warehouse shop in Aviemore.

How would you describe your style?

Relaxed/chilled out skater style. I normally wear joggers and a t-shirt.

Where do you like to shop?

Route One is my general go to or ASOS.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t really have one. If it looks good then I’ll buy it.

Rebecca Running, 27, from Aberdeen

Rebecca loves a classic aesthetic. Image: Rosemary Lowne

What do you do for a living?

I’m a marine risk analyst for offshore windfarms.

What are you wearing?

My coat and my boots are from ASOS, my dress is from New Look and my bag is from Typo.

How would you describe your style?

I like simple basics, no patterns. Quite classic and simple.

Where do you like to shop?

ASOS and Boohoo. I do like Fat Face and The White Company too.

Who is your style icon?

I just do my own thing and keep it simple.

