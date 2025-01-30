Street style: Here’s what 6 stylish people wore to the Your Wedding Exhibition at P&J Live

There was plenty of style on display at the Your Wedding Exhibition at P&J Live recently.

We went along to find out what you’re wearing this winter…

Rachel More, 29, Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I’m a primary school teacher.

What are you wearing?

My black suede boots are from ASOS, my burgundy dress is from Asda, my long bodywarmer is from New Look and my bag is from Guess.

How would you describe your style?

I like wearing dresses with thick tights and boots. If I’m going to dress up for something I would go for a skirt and top.

Where do you like to shop?

Because I’m tall, normally online like ASOS as they do a tall range. Tall ranges in shops seemed to have disappeared.

Who is your style icon?

Margot Robbie, she always looks amazing.

Amy Dawson, 29, from Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I’m a police officer.

What are you wearing?

My coat is from Karen Millen, my top is from Molly Mae, my jeans are from Revolve and my boots are from ASOS.

How would you describe your style?

My style is quite simple with glammed up hair, make-up and earrings.

Where do you like to shop?

Zara but I do shop based on what I see on Instagram. If I see an outfit that I like on Instagram I save it for future events.

Who is your style icon?

I follow a lot of influencers like Tilly Pegg and Georgia Louise.

Shivon McReynolds, 27, from Montrose

What do you do for a living?

I work in HR.

What are you wearing?

My blazer is from Zara, my top is from New Look, my jeans are from Stradivarius, my boots are from Mango and my bag is from Primark.

How would you describe your style?

Very casual. I would normally wear trainers but I thought I would wear boots because I was going out to an event.

Where do you like to shop?

Zara as I like to go into the shop to try clothes on. I also like ASOS as well.

Who is your style icon?

Molly Mae, she always wears a blazer and I do love a blazer.

Lois Jaques, 28, from Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I’m an administrator.

What are you wearing?

My jacket and trousers are from Primark, my bodysuit is from Boohoo and my shoes are from Asda.

How would you describe your style?

It changes every day depending on my mood.

Where do you like to shop?

A lot of my clothes come from Primark and Boohoo. I love high street shopping as I’m out for a bargain. I also love second hand shops too.

Do you have a style icon?

Not really, I just wear clothes that I like. I don’t keep up to date with trends. If I like something I’ll buy it.

Callum Smith, 32, from Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I’m a facilities supervisor.

What are you wearing?

My trainers and top are from Route One, a skateboard shop in Glasgow, my cargo trousers are from ASOS, my overshirt is from Zara, courtesy of my brother, and my hat is from a mountain warehouse shop in Aviemore.

How would you describe your style?

Relaxed/chilled out skater style. I normally wear joggers and a t-shirt.

Where do you like to shop?

Route One is my general go to or ASOS.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t really have one. If it looks good then I’ll buy it.

Rebecca Running, 27, from Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I’m a marine risk analyst for offshore windfarms.

What are you wearing?

My coat and my boots are from ASOS, my dress is from New Look and my bag is from Typo.

How would you describe your style?

I like simple basics, no patterns. Quite classic and simple.

Where do you like to shop?

ASOS and Boohoo. I do like Fat Face and The White Company too.

Who is your style icon?

I just do my own thing and keep it simple.

