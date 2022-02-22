Hope for bees as report shows Scotland is doing ‘its utmost’ to increase pollinators

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hope for bees as report shows Scotland is doing ‘its utmost’ to increase pollinators

By Louise Glen
February 22, 2022, 1:36 pm Updated: February 22, 2022, 2:09 pm
Projects across Scotland provided crucial help for bees, hoverflies and other pollinators in 2021. Picture by Lorne Gill/Nature Scot.
Progress is being made to improve habitats in Scotland for pollinators such as bees and dragonflies.

A new report, published today by NatureScot, highlights the huge effort by a wide range of organisations and individuals to implement the Pollinator Strategy for Scotland.

Bees require diverse flowering plants in order to thrive.

Success stories in 2021 included the sowing of dozens of new wildflower meadows and improvements to road verge habitat across Scotland.

Projects also created wild spaces in school grounds, improved community greenspaces for pollinators and established pollinator hotspots.

Groups also planted countless pollinator-friendly spring bulbs, fruit trees and hedgerows.

Hundreds of volunteers also signed up to do their bit for pollinators in 2021.

They undertook bulb planting and meadow maintenance to insect identification and surveying.

In January, The Press and Journal reported on an initiative where a “bee brick”, a hole-ridden construction brick, had been invented to use in place of standard ones in new building projects.

Steps will help vital insects

Jim Jeffrey, NatureScot pollinator strategy manager, said: “This latest progress report comes on the back of Glasgow hosting COP26.

“There is no doubt now that the twin challenges of climate change and nature loss are in the forefront of everyone’s minds.

“Scotland is doing its utmost to address pollinator declines.

“We are fortunate that so many individuals and organisations recognise their plight. And are taking steps to help these vital insects.

Bees using a bee brick

“It’s particularly encouraging to see local authorities increasingly embracing opportunities to manage public spaces in a wildlife-friendly way. They are making space for nature by reducing mowing and planting for pollinators.”

NatureScot supported projects through grants from the Scottish Government’s biodiversity challenge fun.

He said: “We look forward to building on this work through the new £65million nature restoration fund.”

The fund will support projects that restore wildlife and habitats on land and sea.

Why are pollinators so important?

Pollinators are vital for biodiversity.

But populations face challenges due to changes in land use, habitat loss, diseases, pesticides and climate change.

The aim of the Pollinator Strategy for Scotland is to make Scotland more pollinator-friendly. This will help to  halt and reverse the decline in native pollinator populations.

For tips for how to help pollinators at home see NatureScot’s Make Space For Nature campaign, and follow the Scottish Pollinators blog for updates on projects across Scotland.

