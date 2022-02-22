Six Nations: Rugby fans travelling from Aberdeen to Murrayfield warned of ScotRail cancellations

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rugby fans heading from Aberdeen and the north-east to the Six Nations match between Scotland and France are being warned of train cancellations.

No services will run between Dundee and Edinburgh as tens of thousands of fans make their way to Murrayfield for the game on Saturday.

It comes as Network Rail is carrying out engineering work on the line towards Cupar across the weekend.

Instead, ScotRail will be putting on replacement buses on the route.

What travel arrangements will be in place?

Those travelling from Aberdeen or Arbroath will be able to get a ScotRail train to Dundee where they will then transfer to a replacement bus to Edinburgh to get to the Six Nations match.

ScotRail says it will operate an express bus directly from Dundee to Edinburgh to help people get to the match on time for the 2.15pm start.

An additional bus service will also call at stations along the way.

This means some stations in Fife will benefit from both a train and bus service.

Express and intermediate buses will also be in operation for the return journey from the capital to Dundee.

Train services that depart from elsewhere are expected to be busy because of the rugby, and ScotRail says queuing systems will be put in place at key stations.

But the operator is promising to add seats to services throughout the day, with extra carriages on rail services between Edinburgh, Fife and Perth.

What advice does ScotRail have for passengers?

Phil Campbell, ScotRail’s head of customer operations, is urging people travelling to Murrayfield to allow extra time for their journey.

He said: “Customers travelling from the north-east will see longer journey times as part, or all, of your journey will include replacement bus due to essential engineering work by Network Rail, but we’ll have extra staff on hand to help make sure your journey goes smoothly.

“A queuing system will be in place at Haymarket station after the match so please head back to the station as quickly as you can, and don’t leave it until the last train of the night.

“Buying your return tickets to Haymarket in advance will reduce your need to queue.”