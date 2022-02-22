Six Nations: Rugby fans travelling from Aberdeen to Murrayfield warned of ScotRail cancellations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Six Nations: Rugby fans travelling from Aberdeen to Murrayfield warned of ScotRail cancellations

By Alasdair Clark
February 22, 2022, 2:39 pm Updated: February 22, 2022, 2:40 pm
Rugby fans heading for Murrayfield won't be able to use trains.

Rugby fans heading from Aberdeen and the north-east to the Six Nations match between Scotland and France are being warned of train cancellations.

No services will run between Dundee and Edinburgh as tens of thousands of fans make their way to Murrayfield for the game on Saturday.

It comes as Network Rail is carrying out engineering work on the line towards Cupar across the weekend.

Instead, ScotRail will be putting on replacement buses on the route.

What travel arrangements will be in place?

Those travelling from Aberdeen or Arbroath will be able to get a ScotRail train to Dundee where they will then transfer to a replacement bus to Edinburgh to get to the Six Nations match.

ScotRail says it will operate an express bus directly from Dundee to Edinburgh to help people get to the match on time for the 2.15pm start.

An additional bus service will also call at stations along the way.

This means some stations in Fife will benefit from both a train and bus service.

No direct trains will run between Edinburgh and Dundee this weekend.

Express and intermediate buses will also be in operation for the return journey from the capital to Dundee.

Train services that depart from elsewhere are expected to be busy because of the rugby, and ScotRail says queuing systems will be put in place at key stations.

But the operator is promising to add seats to services throughout the day, with extra carriages on rail services between Edinburgh, Fife and Perth.

What advice does ScotRail have for passengers?

Phil Campbell, ScotRail’s head of customer operations, is urging people travelling to Murrayfield to allow extra time for their journey.

He said: “Customers travelling from the north-east will see longer journey times as part, or all, of your journey will include replacement bus due to essential engineering work by Network Rail, but we’ll have extra staff on hand to help make sure your journey goes smoothly.

Replacement busses will run direct from Dundee to Edinburgh

“A queuing system will be in place at Haymarket station after the match so please head back to the station as quickly as you can, and don’t leave it until the last train of the night.

“Buying your return tickets to Haymarket in advance will reduce your need to queue.”

Six Nations 2022: Scotland’s casualty list grows ahead of French test at Murrayfield

