Highland habitat once trampled by tourism restored thanks to 50-year project

By Donna MacAllister
October 15, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 15, 2022, 10:46 am
The precious habitat known as machair is once again thriving at Achmelvich Bay.
The precious habitat known as machair is once again thriving at Achmelvich Bay.

A rare and precious coastal Highland habitat chewed up by the tread of caravans in the 60s and 70s has been restored to its former glory thanks to a 50-year project.

Achmelvich Bay in Sutherland is home to one of Scotland’s scarcest and important natural environments — a unique blend of low-lying coastline, sandy dunes and grasslands called machair.

Machair is the ideal habitat for all manner of species of insect and plant, and can be found most prominently along the shores of our islands.

However, it is much more rare on the mainland, which makes what happened at Achmelvich Bay decades ago particularly frustrating for conservationists.

Auchmelvich beach in 1969, covered in caravans. Photo: NatureScot.

The beauty spot was overwhelmed by years of summer visitors who were allowed to take their cars and caravans and park them right on the beach, seriously damaging the machair system.

The machair and its associated dune systems were left severely eroded and barren from years of constant over-use by visitors. Photo: NatureScot.

By 1972, the erosion was so bad Highland Regional Council ending up fighting a legal battle to take ownership of the land so that it could be repaired.

But now, after 50 years of restoration work, drone footage shows the damage has been reversed.

Drone footage captured by NatureScot shows how well the landscape has recovered. Photo: NatureScot.

The machair habitat that supports many at-risk species like the sand-burrowing bee is thriving once again.

Flowers are once again blooming on the Achmelvich machair.

So how did conservationists transform the bay from barren and bare back to biodiversity-rich machair?

Pushing back the tourists and sowing seeds from near Dornoch helped nature bounce back at Achmelvich Bay

One of the issues at Achmelvich was damage to the sand dune system, caused by the sea erosion and tourism.

Without the dunes, the flowery machair plain was exposed to the elements.

The plant-life that grows in a machair environment was slowly lost.

This aerial photograph shows how the landscape was left bare and sandy. Photo: NatureScot.

To combat this, conservationists transported coastal plants all the way from the other side of the country at Embo Beach near Dornoch, and planted them on the shore in the hope they would take hold.

Bill Ritchie, a former senior ranger at Achmelvich — now retired — led a small crew who worked to restore the bay.

Fences were installed to keep tourist and their vehicles further away from the water. Photo: NatureScot.

In addition to the damage done by caravans on site, Bill and his team found all sorts of evidence of poor visitor behaviour.

Bill said: “We found refuse pits going down three feet, full of cans and bottles.

“That was also a danger to the short, grassy machair system.”

The next part of the scheme involved fencing and barriers to move tourists and their caravans back to the bay’s outer edge where less damage could be done.

Paths were also created at the site to help protect the landscape from damage caused by visitors. Photo: NatureScot.

Other work included grazing control experiments, sand fencing, path improvement, sign-posting and car parking spaces.

This is what the coastline looks like today after years of restoration work. Photo: Shutterstock

Today, Achmelvich is a popular tourist spot on the NC500 tourist route, and features a wildlife ranger and hut, along with signs on paths asking people to not camp on the machair.

The car park and toilets at the beach are set for an upgrade as part of further improvements.

Machair comeback brings hope for NatureScot ecologist

Preparing for landing: Stewart Angus brings back the drone that captured the healthy machair sand dune system.

Stewart Angus, a coastal ecology manager at NatureScot and an honorary professor at Heriot-Watt university, flew a drone last week to capture the aerial photographs at Achmelvich.

He was delighted to see the machair and sand dunes have made a strong comeback, and says the restoration gives hope to other projects across Scotland seeking to protect machair from erosion caused by human impact and climate change.

Stewart Angus from NatureScot
Stewart surveying the machair at Achmelvich Bay.

He said: “Success stories like Achmelvich give us so much encouragement that there are answers out there that will work.

“Though minor issues persist at the site, the problem inherited in the 1970s was very severe indeed, and the community, together with The Highland Council, is to be congratulated on the outstanding success of its management.”

