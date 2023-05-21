Watch: How Highland crows are recovering thanks to old xylophones

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Watch: How Highland crows are recovering thanks to old xylophones

The crows in the care of a Highland bird rescue centre are always in need of new playthings to keep them curious. Why not donate your old child or dog toys to help them recover?

By Kieran Beattie
A couple of crows at the Blue Highland rescue centre preparing to play a xylophone. Image: Blue Highlands
The crows in the care of the Blue Highlands bird rescue centre can’t really carry a tune, but you can tell the act of “playing” a xylophone really makes a difference for our feathered friends.

Every bird taken under the wings of the Brora facility gets special customised care.

But perhaps none more so than those of the corvid family, which includes crows, ravens and jackdaws.

These species, much like children, need an ever-changing supply of different toys to play with to sate their natural curiosity while they’re recovering from all sorts of ordeals.

Broken wings, beaks, and worse can mean weeks on end stuck in the centre while they get strong enough to be released.

Here’s why the rescue centre’s founding director, Lady Hadassah Broscova-Righetti, is appealing for donations of more toys, and how you can help.

Lady Hadassah of Blue Highlands bird rescue centre releasing Amber the kestrel back into the wild. Image: Blue Highlands

Why do the crows need toys to play with anyway?

“We have a whole little box labelled corvid toys,” says Hadassah.

“Corvid toys tend to be made out of plastic or rubber, something we can sanitise, because corvids are just mucky by nature and they tend to make bigger messes.”

Just some of the toys available for recovering crows at the centre. Image: Blue Highlands

She encourages supporters send them anything “shiny that can’t be broken” for the avian guests at the centre to play with.

By keeping their bird brains engaged with playthings, from xylophones to skateboards, they can keep their minds sharp and ready for their return to nature where they belong.

“And we need to rotate them, just like you do with children, otherwise they get bored,” says Hadassah.

And you don’t want a bored crow on your hands.

Doggie toys, tiny skateboards and even miniature ring toss playthings can provide hours of entertainment to a curious crow. Image: Blue Highlands

“Good heavens, when they get bored, they do bad things,” she laughs.

But because they tire of their toys so easily, the centre is always in need of new donations.

The most suitable, she says, are ones designed for toddlers or dogs.

“But the best ones are puzzles, they love puzzles,” she says.

“Their brains are so advanced, and they just love to figure out how to get a treat out of any given toy.”

A crow testing out the strength of its repaired beak. Image: Blue Highlands

Toys not just for the bird’s brains, but they can help assess recovery from injury

Birds in the care of Blue Highlands are sometimes so injured, they require surgery to make sure they’ll be able to survive once returned to the wild.

This can include the reconstruction or repair of broken beaks, like the new one they built for this crow named Glory.

Glory the Crow, who received a new and improved beak at Blue Highlands. Image: Blue Highlands

By making sure the birds have toys to test out their new and improved beaks with, like the xylophone for pecking out tunes, Hadassah can ensure they’re working as intended and their owners will have the best chances back in nature where they belong.

If you want to support Blue Highlands, you can donate money here, and if you have toys for the crows you’d like to send them, you can email the charity at bluehighlands@gmail.com, or get in touch on Facebook. 

Find out more about Lady Hadassah, and her unusual title of Countess here.

