‘There’s more of a connection’: Comedian Susie McCabe looking forward to ‘intimate’ Tivoli gig

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

‘There’s more of a connection’: Comedian Susie McCabe looking forward to ‘intimate’ Tivoli gig

Comedian Susie McCabe previously supported Kevin Bridge at his P&J Live show, now she is bringing her Femme Fatality tour to Aberdeen

By Scott Begbie
Comedian Susie McCabe will be performing at the Tivoli. Supplied by Amanda Emery PR.
Comedian Susie McCabe will be performing at the Tivoli. Supplied by Amanda Emery PR.

The last time rising Scots comedy star Susie McCabe played Aberdeen she was staring out at a sea of 10,000 faces from the stage of P&J Live for four nights– this time she’ll be a bit more up close and personal in the Tivoli.

But the award-winning comedian – lauded by the likes of Kevin Bridges and Frankie Boyle – loves both experiences, be it an arena the size of an aircraft hangar or an intimate theatre.

“But in places like the Tivoli, you can touch your front row, they’re just there,” said the Glasgow-based stand-up.

The other difference is that next week it will be Susie’s own name on the front of the Tivoli, as opposed to her last gig when she was supporting Kevin Bridges in a show that became P&J Live’s biggest selling act to date.

“It was an amazing experience, really great. It’s a very different thing playing a room like that. It also means your name is not on the door, nobody is there to see you, so you need to go out and win them over,” said Susie.

Susie McCabe says the acoustics in theatre’s such as the Tivoli are ‘perfect’. Supplied by Amanda Emery

‘It’s a once in a lifetime thing’

“You’ve not shifted those tickets, Kevin has, but you get the opportunity to be platformed in front of thousands of people and you need to and take that amazing opportunity, it’s a once in a lifetime thing.”

Now Susie is coming back to Aberdeen in her own right and looking forward to a more personal style of performance.

“In those older theatres, like the Tivoli, the acoustics are perfect and the stage is perfect for you. You can use the space and by physical and it’s intimate. There’s more of a connection,” said Susie, who has a slew of comedy awards under her belt.

And Susie is hoping to connect with the Tivoli audience on Thursday May 25 in her new show, Femme Fatality, which she is touring ahead of a run at the Edinburgh Fringe. It plays perfectly to her storytelling, observational, deeply personal and very funny sense of humour, with “loads of gags”.

“This is a show where there is a 43-year-old woman standing on stage and basically saying from the day I was born, I have been failing as a woman,” said Susie.

Susie McCabe was last in Aberdeen supporting Kevin Bridges. Photo credit Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Life before comedy

The first half is a scamper from her childhood through to the day she came out, always knowing she was different.

“Not just realising I was gay but because when I looked at TV in the 80s, every woman looked and sounded like Princess Diana. I didn’t see women on TV who even looked like me,” she said.

The second part sees Susie talk about the feedback because of the way she looks, as well as life before comedy as an electrical estimator working on building sites and premises around Scotland – including the Granite City.

“Everybody these days talks about toxic masculinity, but it was a bit of a laugh, so I put it into perspective about what that was like,” said Susie. “For the first three months they called me son. One guy called me Stevie. He still calls me Stevie.”

Susie admits writing the new show was a rollercoaster experience starting from an initial idea, through spending six months hating it, to thinking it’s going to work before arriving at the point where she is now… loving the show.

“What I love most is I’m talking about being a gay woman, who has failed at being a woman, and there are men in their 50s crying with laughter. You’re talking about building sites and you can see them nodding and going: ‘Aye, a guy eating a cherry yoghurt would get called Liberace on a building site’.”

The Tivoli Theatre. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

‘I like the element of success I have’

But does Susie ever want to be the one shifting 10,000 tickets at P&J Live?

“You can only ever have one Elvis, one Beatles, one Rolling Stones, otherwise the world would explode. But sometimes if some says to you, do you want to be The Kinks, you say: ‘Aye, I’d quite like to be The Kinks’.

“If the opportunity came, would you do it? Maybe once. But maybe I don’t want that, maybe I don’t want that level of fame either where you can’t walk down the street without someone trying to take your photo when you’ve got hair like a burst couch and your manky old  trainers on and you look like you slept in a bin.

“I like the element of success I have… if anything happens over and above that, that’s a bonus.”

Susie McCabe’s Femme Fatality is at The Tivoli on Thursday May 25. For information and tickets visit aberdeenperformingarts.com or call 01224 592755.

Susie McCabe is appearing at the Tivoli. Supplied by Amanda Emery.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]