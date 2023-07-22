‘He was one of the best ghillies in the country’: Legacy of devoted angler Lionel Main encourages youngsters to embrace new sport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Environment

‘He was one of the best ghillies in the country’: Legacy of devoted angler Lionel Main encourages youngsters to embrace new sport

Lionel Main serviced as head ghillie at Castle Grant on the River Spey for more than 35 years.

By Michelle Henderson
Lionel Main.
Lionel Main, who died 18 months, is being remembered during a week of fishing on the River Spey. Image: Simon Crozier.

Legendary angler Lionel Main has left a roadmap to success as young Highland anglers pick up the baton to embrace the outdoor sport.

Mr Main devoted his life to fishing, serving as head ghillie at Castle Grant on the River Spey for more than 35 years.

His love for the sport started from a young age as he watched both his father and brother serve as ghillies at Delfur.

After a brief stint as a joiner, he returned to the banks of the river at the age of 23, to ghillie alongside them.

In 1987, he took up his post at Castle Grant, near Grantown-on -Spey, serving more than three decades at the helm prior to his death in January 2022.

‘He moulded Castle Grant in his own image’

Simon Crozier, senior ghillie at Castle Grant fishing’s, which forms part of Seafield Estates, said Mr Main was something of a “perfectionist.”

Simon Crozier, senior ghillie at Castle Grant Fishing's, watches on as a young angler fishes in the background.
Simon Crozier, senior ghillie at Castle Grant fishing’s, said its important to encourage youths to take up the sport to help preserve its existence for generations to come. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

He said it was thanks to him he got his lucky break, which sparked a 29-year career.

He said: “When I was 21, Lionel gave me a chance. To be honest, a 21-year-old never got a chance to be a single-handed ghillie on the Spey or any other river. He saw the need to get some new young blood in, so he took a chance on me and trained me up.

“Now here we are 29 years later, and I am passing on the knowledge he handed to me onto these youngsters.”

Mr Crozier added: “He was a perfectionist. He moulded Castle Grant in his own image.

“As he was such a fine joiner, he built huts, maintained things, he created benches and furniture. He just took the beats up to a different level in terms of the way they were presented and that rubbed off on us all.

Will Hayden of Nairn stands knee deep in the River Spey as he enjoys a day of fishing.
Will Hayden of Nairn hopes for a bite as he fishes on Castle Grant’s beat one. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

“He went the extra mile and we try to do the same. He was a perfectionist.

“The estate and the fishing consumed him. It was his life and he put everything into it.”

Encouraging young blood into fishing on the River Spey

In memory of the devoted angler, Seafield Estates hosted a week-long fishing experience for young anglers eager to make their first cast.

A total of five Highland lads between the ages of 13 and 18 gained firsthand experience from local anglers and teachers from Countryside Learning Scotland and Windward Education.

The training course, funded purely by donations from the local fishermen, earned them an SVQ qualification and a season ticket on the Spey until October.

14-year-old Inverness lad James Stewart also walked away with the Lionel Main Award, awarded by Lionel’s late wife Judy.

James Stewart from Inverness was awarded the the Lionel Main Award, by his late wife Judy. Image: Simon Crozier.

The award was presented to the angler who was most improved.

Mr Crozier is hopeful they can provide more experiences like this in the future to help make the sport more accessible to the young people of today.

Reflecting on the week’s events, he said it was a fitting tribute to a man who gave so much.

“Fishing and field sports are very important in the Highlands,” Mr Crozier said.

“It used to be that ghilling, like Lionel did, use to go from father to son – you were born into it – but now that’s not happening any more.

The week-long training experience for young anglers was organised in tribute to former Castle Grant ghillie Lionel Main. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

“There is an opportunity now for youngsters.

“Lionel had been toying with the idea of getting youths involved for a long time but, like so many things, he never got around to it.

“I think it was a fitting tribute to Lionel because he would have liked nothing more than to see loons, as he would have called them, walking about the banks of Castle Grant fishing and enjoying themselves.

“It’s a fitting legacy and I hope it does continue.”

More from Environment

SaxaVord Spaceport
From the Bronze Age to the Space Age: Prehistoric burial site uncovered at Shetland…
The plans envisage wider pavements and fewer cars
Academy Street: doubts remains about future of of Inverness centre regeneration plans
Pelamis wave generator in Orkney.
Orkney Council to spend £150k to decommission wave device bought for £1
Kate Forbes hosted a summit to learn lessons from recent wildfires in the Highlands. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson/Balintore Fire Station
Wildfire summit held in Highlands hailed as 'positive step' towards building resilience for future
Kate Forbes/Cannich wildfire.
Wildfire summit to take place in Highlands this week
View across beach with pilot whales stranded on sand with teams examining them.
How experts will complete monumental search for answers after 54 pilot whales die near…
Forests like this one at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point can help encourage pupils into land-based jobs. Image: University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point
Could linking schools to forests help tackle an industry workforce shortage?
SSEN is rowing back on its plans to turn part of the picturesque Mearns countryside into an electrical substation. Image: Gordon Lennox and Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
SSEN to 'explore' alternative sites for new Fiddes substation after community backlash
The Met Office said it will be a wet evening with spray and floods on roads, making journey times longer.
Heavy rain to hit Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and the Highlands
Can new SNP 'green industrial revolution' power Scotland and keep rural communities onside?