New life for former Rothes pub as renewable energy company’s project moves forward

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

New life for former Rothes pub as renewable energy company’s project moves forward

The Victoria Bar last opened to customers on Christmas Eve in 2020.

By Sean McAngus
Former Victoria Bar in Rothes.
Former Victoria Bar in Rothes.

New life will be breathed into a former pub in Rothes.

In the past, the Victoria Bar has been popular with locals and tourists visiting Speyside.

The bar on 1-3 Seafield Square last opened to customers on Christmas Eve in 2020.

Soon after it was put on the market and purchased by Fred Olsen Renewables, a large scale operator of wind turbines.

Now the firm is driving forward plans to transform the former boozer into a space to benefit the community.

Former Victoria Bar. Image: Google Maps

In December 2021, we revealed the plans to turn the former bar into a community hub.

It involved splitting the bar on the ground floor from the flat on the first floor which would be sold separately.

Agent Amos Beech has been representing the business in the planning process.

Last year, Moray Council planning officers approved the proposals.

Layout for community hub.

What happens next?

Now officials have approved a building warrant for work to take place.

Fred Olsen Renewables UK Development Director Finley Becks-Phelps has revealed what are the next steps for the project.

He said: “It is fantastic news that the building warrant for the redevelopment of the former Victoria Bar in Rothes has been approved.

“Structural works are underway before the internal refurbishment to modernise the downstairs space starts.”

Locals to be consult to map vision for the community hub

Locals will be invited to give their opinions about how the space should be used to benefit the community.

He added: “Once these preliminary works are complete, we will consult closely with the local community to map out their vision for how the space should be used in the future.

“We are pleased to be working with the local community to secure the building’s future and bring this project into fruition.”

All the latest Moray planning news

More from Moray

The dishes and drinks enjoyed at Badenoch's. Image: Duncan Brown
Restaurant review: Badenoch's - the Elgin hot spot that offers an escape to the…
Roadworks on A96 have been ongoing for weeks. Image: David Mackay/DCT Media.
A96 Elgin pavement improvements meant to last six weeks still ongoing four months later
A ceremony to unveil the final stone was held yesterday. Image: Moray Council.
Final stone commemorating Moray's historic connection with Duke of Edinburgh Award unveiled
Alana Shiach. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
From dog walking to working front of house at Threaplands - here is the…
New plants have been stolen from the pet cemetery.
Police called in after newly-planted flowers were killed then removed from Cullen pet cemetery
Oldmills owner told to clean up the site in Elgin.
Confusion over order to clear up historic Elgin mill site
St Leonards Church in Forres.
Antiques in the Attic? Forres residents urged to have their hidden treasures appraised at…
Moray Chamber of Commerce chief executive Sarah Medcraf is driving the new town centres taskforce.
New job created as Moray's Town Centre Task Force starts to take shape
Exterior of front doors of Elgin Town Hall.
Search begins for design team to draw up ambitious refurbishment and expansion of Elgin…
Inverness Sheriff Court.
Man amassed thousands of indecent images of children over a decade out of 'nosiness'