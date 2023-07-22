New life for former Rothes pub as renewable energy company’s project moves forward

New life will be breathed into a former pub in Rothes.

In the past, the Victoria Bar has been popular with locals and tourists visiting Speyside.

The bar on 1-3 Seafield Square last opened to customers on Christmas Eve in 2020.

Soon after it was put on the market and purchased by Fred Olsen Renewables, a large scale operator of wind turbines.

Now the firm is driving forward plans to transform the former boozer into a space to benefit the community.

In December 2021, we revealed the plans to turn the former bar into a community hub.

It involved splitting the bar on the ground floor from the flat on the first floor which would be sold separately.

Agent Amos Beech has been representing the business in the planning process.

Last year, Moray Council planning officers approved the proposals.

What happens next?

Now officials have approved a building warrant for work to take place.

Fred Olsen Renewables UK Development Director Finley Becks-Phelps has revealed what are the next steps for the project.

He said: “It is fantastic news that the building warrant for the redevelopment of the former Victoria Bar in Rothes has been approved.

“Structural works are underway before the internal refurbishment to modernise the downstairs space starts.”

Locals to be consult to map vision for the community hub

Locals will be invited to give their opinions about how the space should be used to benefit the community.

He added: “Once these preliminary works are complete, we will consult closely with the local community to map out their vision for how the space should be used in the future.

“We are pleased to be working with the local community to secure the building’s future and bring this project into fruition.”