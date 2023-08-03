Vomit-inducing toxic algae discovered at loch near Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Environment

Vomit-inducing toxic algae discovered at loch near Inverness

Loch Flemington has suffered from the effect of blue-green algae before.

By Ross Hempseed
Blue green algae.
Blue-green algae found at Loch Flemington near Inverness. Image: Highland Council.

People are being urged to avoid a loch near Inverness after toxic algae was discovered.

The presence of blue-green algae has been reported at Loch Flemington east of Inverness over the past few weeks.

Blue-green algae can be very dangerous to humans and animals and can induce vomiting, diarrhea, skin rashes and trigger allergic reactions.

It is not the first time Loch Flemington has suffered from this issue, having once been home to 500 trout, which were wiped out in a single day back in 1995 due to the algae.

It had once been revered for its trout fishing, but this was lost due to the appearance of the toxic algae.

Toxic algae discovered in Inverness loch

Since then, the loch has been plagued by environmental issues, including invasive species such as Canadian pondweed and New Zealand pygmy weed.

Loch Flemington near Inverness. Image: Google Maps.

Pollution such as sewage and animal waste runoff also entered freely into the loch over the years.

The Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa) has taken measures to reverse the damage done to the loch and its ecosystem.

However, recently a new bloom of blue-green algae was verified by Sepa late last month, who alerted the Highland Council’s environmental team.

Authorities are now urging anyone travelling to and around Loch Flemington to be very cautious due to the algae’s toxic properties.

It comes as Loch Watten in Caithness was also found to have blue green algae growing in it just last month.

Signage will also be put in place around the loch to advise walkers, cyclists and tourists to avoid the area.

According to the council, the “situation is being investigated by The Highland Council’s Environmental Health team, in partnership with NHS Highland Public Health and wider colleagues”.

More from Environment

The Princess Royal will be in Aberdeen to open the new South Harbour. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Princess Royal to officially open Aberdeen's South Harbour next month
A merman is proposed to join a mermaid in a Highland village.
Merman proposed to join Mermaid of the North as attraction on the NC500
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during his visit to Shell St Fergus Gas Plant in Peterhead. Pic: Euan Duff/PA Wire
Rishi Sunak wants to ‘max out’ North Sea oil and gas development
Shiant Islands bothy
New appeal to install eco-friendly bothies on uninhabited Shiant Islands
Wounded salmon at Bakkafrost Scotland's Portree fish farm. Image: Don Staniford
Welfare charity 'satisfied' with Skye fish farm after 'zombie salmon' complaint
Highlands Supports Refugees want people to donate their unwanted camping gear. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Belladrum campers urged to drop unwanted tents at refugee charity's collection point
Dead bird on stones on Stonehaven beach with town behind.
Call to action: Help track bird flu in 'hotspot' Aberdeenshire
A beached whale in Fife. Image: Callum Adam.
More whales beached two weeks after mass stranding near Stornoway
From L-R: Kirk Norbury, SRMG, Ross Ewing, SLE, Jenny McCallum, LNRC, Lianne MacLennan, SRMG, Kate Forbes, Steven Gray, LNRC/Glenmoriston , Jimmy Gibb, LNRC / Balmaccan, Ewan Macdonald, LNRC, Lewis MacLennan, LNRC, Nigel Fraser, Tomich Holiday Lets, Watty Forbes, Corriemony. Image: Kirk Norbury
VIDEO: Short film shows why controlled burning is vital to tackling wildfires as new…
Scottish wildcats kittens
VIDEO: 11 adorable wildcat kittens born at Highland Wildlife Park