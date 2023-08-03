Free ice cream? Aberdonians to score freebies as First Aberdeen bus service celebrates 125 years

Aberdonians will be given the chance to receive free goodies as Aberdeen First bus service celebrates 125 years in the city.

To mark the big occasion, the bus company is announcing a month of celebration and giveaways.

Reflecting the number of years in the city, First Aberdeen has linked up with local businesses to offer 125 acts of kindness and giveaways each week of August.

Goodies from Mackie’s 19.2 ice cream parlour, Aberdeen Football Club, Second Home Aberdeen and Vegan Bay Baker will all be up for grabs.

The bus company can trace its roots back to 1898 when the first Aberdeen Corporation Tramways were introduced.

Today the company with a fleet of over 100 buses, wants to recognise its history and thank the city for its support.

Starting on August 7, the bus firm is shining a spotlight on a local business each week to treat people across Aberdeen.

What’s in store?

Week one

From August 7, Mackie’s 19.2 will be giving out 125 free scoops of ice cream each day. Those hoping for a scoop have to use the codeword First Bus Scoops.

Week two

Beginning August 14, Aberdeen Football Club will give away 125 match tickets for upcoming events. Just enter your details on First Aberdeen’s website for a chance to score a ticket.

Week three

From August 21, Second Home Studio and Cafe in Aberdeen will be giving out 125 free coffees a day from Tuesday to Saturday. Head to the cafe on Huntly street or the bus company’s website to grab a free cuppa.

Week four

Starting on Tuesday, August 29, Vegan Bay Baker will be giving away free sweet treats each day.

Again head to the website or pop into the shop on Castle Street until Saturday to swoop a delicious buttery, tray bake or cupcakes.

Open day

First Aberdeen will also host an open day at its King Street depot on Saturday, August 26.

Vintage vehicles from as far back as 1930 will be showcased beside the much more modern-day electric and hydrogen buses.

Food, balloon modelling, face painting, and even the chance to go through a bus wash will be available for all the family to enjoy.

First Aberdeen giving something back

Duncan Cameron, managing director of First Bus Scotland, said they looked forward to serving Aberdeen for many more years to come.

He added: “It’s great to be able to celebrate this milestone for public transport in Aberdeen with the people who we’ve been serving over the past 125 years.

“Public transport in the city can be traced back across generations in Aberdeen and we’re proud to have been a constant in people’s lives, growing and developing side by side with our brilliant city.

“As we partner with local businesses, we hope that our acts of kindness and month of celebration will give a little something back to the local community and celebrate the great offerings of Aberdeen.”