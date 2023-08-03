Free ice cream? Aberdonians to score freebies as First Aberdeen bus service celebrates 125 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Free ice cream? Aberdonians to score freebies as First Aberdeen bus service celebrates 125 years

Goodies from Mackie's 19.2 ice cream parlour and Aberdeen Football Club will all be up for grabs. 

By Lottie Hood
First Bus vintage models
First Aberdeen is celebrating 125 years serving the city. Image: Richard Cripps.

Aberdonians will be given the chance to receive free goodies as Aberdeen First bus service celebrates 125 years in the city.

To mark the big occasion, the bus company is announcing a month of celebration and giveaways.

Reflecting the number of years in the city, First Aberdeen has linked up with local businesses to offer 125 acts of kindness and giveaways each week of August.

Goodies from Mackie’s 19.2 ice cream parlour, Aberdeen Football Club, Second Home Aberdeen and Vegan Bay Baker will all be up for grabs.

Mackie's 19.2
Mackie’s 19.2 is offering 125 free scoops of ice cream for a week in August.

The bus company can trace its roots back to 1898 when the first Aberdeen Corporation Tramways were introduced.

Today the company with a fleet of over 100 buses, wants to recognise its history and thank the city for its support.

Starting on August 7, the bus firm is shining a spotlight on a local business each week to treat people across Aberdeen.

What’s in store?

Week one 

From August 7, Mackie’s 19.2 will be giving out 125 free scoops of ice cream each day. Those hoping for a scoop have to use the codeword First Bus Scoops.

Week two 

Beginning August 14, Aberdeen Football Club will give away 125 match tickets for upcoming events. Just enter your details on First Aberdeen’s website for a chance to score a ticket.

Week three

From August 21, Second Home Studio and Cafe in Aberdeen will be giving out 125 free coffees a day from Tuesday to Saturday. Head to the cafe on Huntly street or the bus company’s website to grab a free cuppa.

Vegan Bay Baker products.
City residents will also have the chance to snatch a treat from the Vegan Bay Baker. Image: Vegan Bay Baker.

Week four 

Starting on Tuesday, August 29, Vegan Bay Baker will be giving away free sweet treats each day.

Again head to the website or pop into the shop on Castle Street until Saturday to swoop a delicious buttery, tray bake or cupcakes.

Open day 

First Aberdeen will also host an open day at its King Street depot on Saturday, August 26.

Vintage vehicles from as far back as 1930 will be showcased beside the much more modern-day electric and hydrogen buses.

Food, balloon modelling, face painting, and even the chance to go through a bus wash will be available for all the family to enjoy.

First Aberdeen giving something back

Duncan Cameron, managing director of First Bus Scotland, said they looked forward to serving Aberdeen for many more years to come.

He added: “It’s great to be able to celebrate this milestone for public transport in Aberdeen with the people who we’ve been serving over the past 125 years.

Vintage First bus
Vintage buses will be on display for the open day. Image: Richard Cripps.

“Public transport in the city can be traced back across generations in Aberdeen and we’re proud to have been a constant in people’s lives, growing and developing side by side with our brilliant city.

“As we partner with local businesses, we hope that our acts of kindness and month of celebration will give a little something back to the local community and celebrate the great offerings of Aberdeen.”

