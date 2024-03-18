Why arrival of Orcas in Moray Firth has surprised and enthralled sealife watchers

A spectacular family get-together of two Orca pods has captivated sealife enthusiasts along the Moray Firth coast.

Watchers clutching binoculars, cameras and scopes lined viewpoints stretched between Burghead and Fraserburgh to catch a glimpse of the stunning mammals, which are also known as killer whales.

And the Orcas responded by putting on a stunning show by coming close to the north-east coastline.

Whale watching guide Steve Truluck told the Press and Journal what made the recent sightings so special.

Orcas arrive early for north-east visit

Orcas are incredibly social and travel the seas between the UK and Iceland in the same pods.

Over the last few days the whales from two pods, the 27s and 64s, have been spotted venturing less than 300 yards from the coastline at Burghead and Hopeman.

They were then spotted further east in the Buckie and Findochty area.

The 27s are best known as being the stars of the BBC’s Wild Isles series when they were filmed in Shetland hunting for seals.

With the matriarch of both of the pods believed to be related, the extended gathering in the Moray Firth has been something of a family reunion.

Lossiemouth-based Mr Truluck explained that while only about six whales were spotted at any one time due to them submerging and resurfacing, as many as 13 may have been in the waters.

And the arrival of the two pods came just weeks after the 65s also visited the Moray Firth.

Killer whales are predators who prey on seals as well as fish and squid.

Mr Truluck said: “It’s not normal to see Orcas here at this time of year. I was very surprised to see them here.

“Their arrival has been getting earlier and earlier recently, which is maybe something to do with climate change. Normally I wouldn’t expect them here until into April though.

“What I was most surprised to see though was how close they got to the coast. I saw one myself about 300 metres out, but I’ve heard one came to within 200 metres.”

Best times to see Orcas

Orcas are generally spotted in the Moray Firth and the rest of Scotland in the summer, usually between May and September.

However, as the past few weeks have shown, they can be spotted earlier and later than that.

As well as in the Moray Firth and Cromary Firth, they can also been seen on the West Coast. Hebridean Whale Cruises operate out of Gairloch.

The Caithness coast, Orkney and Shetland are also well known locations where Orcas and other whales can be seen during the warmer months.

In Pictures: Orcas in Moray Firth