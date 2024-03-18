Why arrival of Orcas in Moray Firth has surprised and enthralled sealife watchers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why arrival of Orcas in Moray Firth has surprised and enthralled sealife watchers

Three pods have been spotted off north-east coastlines in the last three weeks.

By David Mackay
Orca whale surfacing while blowing water.
The Orca pods were followed as they made their way along the Moray Firth coast. Image: Steve Truluck at Sea.

A spectacular family get-together of two Orca pods has captivated sealife enthusiasts along the Moray Firth coast.

Watchers clutching binoculars, cameras and scopes lined viewpoints stretched between Burghead and Fraserburgh to catch a glimpse of the stunning mammals, which are also known as killer whales.

And the Orcas responded by putting on a stunning show by coming close to the north-east coastline.

Whale watching guide Steve Truluck told the Press and Journal what made the recent sightings so special.

Orca calf close to its mother.
An Orca calf was spotted close to its mother. Image: Steve Truluck at Sea

Orcas arrive early for north-east visit

Orcas are incredibly social and travel the seas between the UK and Iceland in the same pods.

Over the last few days the whales from two pods, the 27s and 64s, have been spotted venturing less than 300 yards from the coastline at Burghead and Hopeman.

They were then spotted further east in the Buckie and Findochty area.

The 27s are best known as being the stars of the BBC’s Wild Isles series when they were filmed in Shetland hunting for seals.

Orca close to rocks with large ship in background.
Orca close to the coastline at Gardenstown. Image: Steve Truluck at Sea

With the matriarch of both of the pods believed to be related, the extended gathering in the Moray Firth has been something of a family reunion.

Lossiemouth-based Mr Truluck explained that while only about six whales were spotted at any one time due to them submerging and resurfacing, as many as 13 may have been in the waters.

And the arrival of the two pods came just weeks after the 65s also visited the Moray Firth.

Killer whales are predators who prey on seals as well as fish and squid.

Mr Truluck said: “It’s not normal to see Orcas here at this time of year. I was very surprised to see them here.

“Their arrival has been getting earlier and earlier recently, which is maybe something to do with climate change. Normally I wouldn’t expect them here until into April though.

“What I was most surprised to see though was how close they got to the coast. I saw one myself about 300 metres out, but I’ve heard one came to within 200 metres.”

Best times to see Orcas

Orcas are generally spotted in the Moray Firth and the rest of Scotland in the summer, usually between May and September.

However, as the past few weeks have shown, they can be spotted earlier and later than that.

Two Orca fins in sea.
Orcas are identified by patterns on their fins. Image: Steve Truluck at Sea

As well as in the Moray Firth and Cromary Firth, they can also been seen on the West Coast. Hebridean Whale Cruises operate out of Gairloch.

The Caithness coast, Orkney and Shetland are also well known locations where Orcas and other whales can be seen during the warmer months.

In Pictures: Orcas in Moray Firth

Several Orca at sea.
The Orcas were last seen near Fraserburgh. Image: Steve Truluck at Sea
Orcas are more commonly seen in Scotland in the summer. Image: Steve Truluck at Sea
Orcas typically visit the Moray Firth for shelter and food. Image: Steve Truluck at Sea

