Unearthing the Cold War experiment where spy balloons were sent from Evanton to the Eastern Bloc

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Unearthing the Cold War experiment where spy balloons were sent from Evanton to the Eastern Bloc

By Neil Drysdale
February 10, 2023, 7:00 am Updated: February 13, 2023, 9:53 pm
Evanton airfield
Evanton airfield

In the early years of the Cold War, western powers were desperate to know what was happening behind the closed borders of the Soviet Union.

They devised various options for peeking behind the Iron Curtain and their solution turned out to be delightfully low-tech and was unleashed in the north of Scotland.

Easter Ross became the launch pad for scores of spy balloons, which were launched by the American air force and sent on their way towards the Eastern superpower.

Some of the objects failed to rise to the occasion, with a few landing in nearby farmers’ fields in and around Evanton, six miles from Dingwall.

Though it sounds like something from the X Files, the United States Cold War spy balloons venture – known as Project Genetrix – was wheeled out in 1956 in a genuine attempt to discover covert information about the Soviets by taking photographs from the sky with high-resolution cameras.

Scottish historian David Mackay is researching this bizarre event and has asked if any Press and Journal readers have memories of the short-lived experiment.

Mr Mackay, a contributor to the National Library of Scotland’s Cold War Research project, is writing a book about the US military’s activities in Scotland as tension and suspicion increased between the Eastern Bloc and NATO countries.

He would like to hear from anyone who has a story to tell about the episode.

“In 1956, the United States Air Force launched more than 100 huge balloons from RNAS Evanton,” he said.

“The operation began in June 1955 when a detachment of Americans arrived to check the suitability of the location for the operation.

“More than 120 Americans moved to the base a few months later. When the operation ceased at the end of March 1956, the Americans went home.

“The hardware was sent by ship to Invergordon, then it was unloaded and transported to Evanton in trucks.

“The huge movement caused quite an impact on the population, who had never seen so many trucks before. Buildings even shook with the vibration of the heavy traffic.”

The entire operation lasted for four weeks in January and February, but there were problems for the US troops as they tried to cope with a frozen Scottish winter.

Many of the balloons did not launch successfully and crashed into local farmers’ fields, as well as into the Cromarty Firth.

But the venture highlights the often outlandish methods which were used in pursuit of gaining vital information about the ‘enemy’.

Mr Mackay added: “In the early stages of the project, it was considered that all balloons should be launched from Scotland.

“However, because of the particularly cold winter that year, this plan was scrapped.

“Other balloons were launched from Norway, Turkey and Germany.”

Only one managed to cross to the USSR successfully, with its flight was terminated by radio signal, having travelled for 158 hours.

For those who engineered the project it was enough. Its camera package was retrieved in mid-air by a USAF C-119 aircraft over the Pacific Ocean.

It contained 900 feet of film and is said to have produced 1,000 useful photographs.

The background

Balloons were the key to more than one critical Cold War operation.

The poetically-titled Winds of Freedom used leaflet-filled hydrogen balloons to fight Communism over a six-year period.

It began in 1951 in West Germany and involved sending the balloons into Czechoslovakia, Poland and Hungary.

They were designed to either burst in flight, scattering their cargo, or eventually come to rest on the ground where the items within could be recovered.

The propaganda leaflets bore a variety of messages to those in countries under Soviet control, with “Tyranny cannot control the winds, cannot enslave your hearts”  one such slogan.

Food items were often part of the cargo.

Hundreds made it all the way to the Soviet Union – where they were said to have caused significant disruption in its airspace.

Many were shot down by aircraft or through anti-aircraft fire in what US officials described, tongue-in-cheek, as a “very strong Soviet protest” on the presence of so many “weather balloons”.

There was, however, little official discussion of the tactics, as both sides exercised a typically Cold War silence on the matter.

Anyone with information about the project can contact Mr Mackay by email at d.g.mackay@btinternet.com.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Highlands & Islands

To go with story by Jenni Gee. Five times the limit drink driver Picture shows; A breath alcohol test. N/a. Supplied by PA Images / PA Archive Date; Unknown
Five-times-the-limit delivery driver banned from roads
Emily Tonge and her mum Jo working on her cakes. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Meet the 14-year-old Tain teen sharing her love for sweet treats after inspiration from…
Land and Forestry Scotland have submitted an application to expand the North Face car park in Torlundy, Fort William
Plans to charge for Ben Nevis access car park revealed
The aging and unreliable Lord of the Isles is currently deployed on the Coll and Tiree service.
Cost of ferry failures to be recorded by islanders on Coll
A cyclist was hit by a car, before a thief made off with his bike. Images: Supplied.
Man charged after motorbike stolen following two-vehicle crash in Inverness
Aberdeen red and orange sunrise
Gallery: Sahara dust creates spectacular sunrises across Aberdeenshire, Moray, Highlands and Islands
The A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road was closed for more than three hours as teams dealt with the incident. Image: Donna MacAllister/ DC Thomson.
Male pedestrian taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle on A96 near Inverness
MV Hebrides
CalMac pay almost half-a-million in fines due to poor performance on Western Isles ferry…
Residents of Highland Wildlife Park were left licking their lips over the heart-shaped treats. Image: The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland.
Arctic foxes and polar bears indulge in Valentine's treats at Highland Wildlife Park
A weekly roundup of the latest planning proposals across Highland
Former Inverness public toilets to find new life as holiday let, new homes on…

Most Read

1
The Noble Innovator jack-up oil rig at the Port of Aberdeen south harbour
Shock and anger as ‘skyscraper’ oil rig shows ‘contempt for the people of Torry’
3
2
We've seen a number of criticisms on social media about the new Inverness Airport Railway Station. Some people are saying it's too far from the terminal to justify being called an "airport train station" and the journey between the two is a frustrating faff for passengers. We decided to do the journey on foot and by bus to see the distance for ourselves. Image: Donna MacAllister
Inverness Airport Railway Station to the terminal: Is it really that far?
3
Batchen Street was hailed by our readers. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Elgin town centre: We asked and you told us – here are your 10…
4
A cyclist was hit by a car, before a thief made off with his bike. Images: Supplied.
Collision in Inverness between a motorbike and car – before thief runs off with…
5
Aberdeen's Jay Gorter celebrates after going 1-0 up against Motherwell.(Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
Duncan Shearer: Why I won’t be surprised if Aberdeen can shock Celtic in Glasgow
6
The Eastgate Centre welcomes the first visitors to its newly-refurbished food court. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Loch n Larder: First look inside revamped Inverness Eastgate Centre food court as it…
7
Clay Craig carried out an alcohol-fuelled attack with a pink kitchen knife. Image: DC Thomson.
Attacker avoids jail after slashing man’s face with kitchen knife
8
michael mcintyre aberdeen
Comedian Michael McIntyre to bring Magnificent world tour to Aberdeen
9
Police made four arrests yesterday. Image: Lindsay Bruce / DC Thomson.
Two men charged after Bridge of Don attempted break-in
10
Inverness Sheriff Court.
Man who had £1,400 of cocaine in bedroom drawer was ‘holding it for someone’

More from Press and Journal

Ailsa Lister. Image: Cricket Scotland
Huntly cricketer Ailsa Lister reflects on winter of new experiences with Scotland
Lee Jarvie burst through a man's door and attacked him before taking his games console. Image: Facebook.
Man jailed after beating up friend and stealing his PlayStation
Aberdeen Foyer service manager Bryan Mackay at the new offices.
DIY SOS: Aberdeen Foyer appeals for local businesses to help sort out new Peterhead…
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson during the 3-1 loss to St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock
Willie Miller: Aberdeen's clash with Celtic gives Barry Robson chance to showcase his managerial…
Alex and Ruth Grahame, centre, take to the stage to receive best newcomer from the hosts of the Drinks Retailing Awards last week. Image: Drinks Retailing News
Wine bar SugarBird says Aberdeen nightlife needs more than 'Tennent's and SkySports' as it…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Andrew Craigie targeted Culloden Car Sales and Top Car in Inverness Picture shows; Andrew Craigie targeted Culloden Car Sales and Top Car in Inverness . N./A. Supplied by Facebook and Google Streetview Date; Unknown
Dundee men who went on Highland car thieving spree jailed
St Valentines Day 1986-02-14 Sally Ross (C)AJL 14 February 1986 Its St Valentines Day and love is in the air and in the classroom. As Julie Munro chats to her little pal Sally Ross, five-year-old Raymond King slips a Valentine card into his sweethearts schoolbag at primary 1 of Broomhill School, Aberdeen. Julie doesnt see the romantic gesture. A case of love is blind EE 14/02/1986
Love is in the air: Celebrating Valentine's Day in Aberdeen over the years
Donald Cameron, Scottish Conservative MSP for the Highlands and Islands. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Highlands MSP says SNP should follow UK Government's lead on improving post-pandemic workplace health
comedian jim smith added another aberdeen date due to huge demand
Farmer comedian Jim Smith adds fourth Aberdeen date due to popular demand
Selling for 22,000gns was this bull from Emma Paterson. Image: Kevin McGlynn.
Highland bull sells for 22,000gns to America

Editor's Picks

Most Commented