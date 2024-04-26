£600k Beauly architect-designed house for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

£600k Beauly architect-designed house for sale

Sellers described it as a 'rare property' which could be found in the pages of a high-end magazine.

By Bailey Moreton
This architect-designed Beauly house is on the market for £600,000. Image: Hamish Property Professionals
This architect-designed Beauly house is on the market for £600,000. Image: Hamish Property Professionals

A ‘rare’ architect-designed Beauly home has gone on the market.

With an asking price of £600,000, the four-bedroom bungalow – named Steningar – is situated just outside the Highland village.

“This outstanding single-storey contemporary home has been designed to an exemplary level of elegant minimalism that complements the landscape and surrounding environment perfectly,” the listing boasts.

The house is located in beautiful Beauly with scenic views surrounding the property. Image: Hamish Property Professionals

“Stenigar is a rare property that fits the Scottish landscape so beautifully, but it can easily be found in the pages of any high-end lifestyle magazine.

“It offers an outstanding home for a family who enjoys combining rural life with modern luxury.”

The house is listed for £600,000. Image: Hamish Property Professionals

Beauly architect-designed house ‘beautiful inside and out’

The house has a number of selling points.

It has a “stunning” open plan kitchen meets living area, with full height windows and glazed glass doors which let in plenty of natural light.

The kitchen is spacious and filled with natural light. Image: Hamish Property Professionals

The main bedroom has access to a timber patio, while two of the other spacious double bedrooms have bay windows.

The principal bedroom has access to a timber patio outside. Image: Hamish Property Professionals

There are two bathrooms, one of which is an ensuite.

Another plus point is the underfloor heating, as well as the separate utility and laundry room.

Additionally, there is a large garage.

The house has plenty of space and is filled with natural light. Image: Hamish Property Professionals

Beauly house sits in beautiful spot with fantastic grounds

Natural light is a feature throughout the property, with the large windows providing easy viewing to fantastic grounds.

The house has fantastic grounds. Image: Hamish Property Professionals

The listing continues: “The garden is as elegantly minimalist as the rest of the property, with clearly defined areas for seating and planting that have been expertly designed to present a seamless blend of nature and modern aesthetics.”

Beauly itself has plenty to offer for people living there and visitors alike.

Furthermore, the village has a beautiful, historic square. Its location also provides easy access to Inverness and beyond.

The house is on the market for offers over £600,000.

More from Highlands & Islands

Marelle Sturrock's sister has raised over £4,000 in her memory a year on from her death. Image: Facebook
Sister of murdered Wick mum-to-be Marelle Sturrock raises thousands in her memory one year…
Raymond and Ruby Sutherland are aiming for retirement. Image: Sandy McCook, Inverness
'Truly stunning' Kingussie guest house for sale as owners head for retirement
cyclists Etape Loch Ness
All road closures for the Etape Loch Ness this weekend
Dimples Munsayac
'This is the best view in the world': International hotel manager takes on reopened…
Former council leader appears in court accused of sexual offences in Inverness and Orkney
Drivers are being urged to use an alternative route. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Person taken to hospital after one-car crash on A86 near Newtonmore
Actor jamie Dornan.
Local actors wanted for new Jamie Dornan Netflix series filming on Isle of Mull
The hole in the pavement on Oban's Esplanade.
Swimmer dodges pavement hole plunge on Oban's Esplanade
Fort William protest for Belford Hospital
Back the Belford Build: What comes next for Fort William's hospital?
Sumburgh Airport.
Four destinations that Sumburgh Airport could (and should) fly to

Conversation