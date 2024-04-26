£600k Beauly architect-designed house for sale

A ‘rare’ architect-designed Beauly home has gone on the market.

With an asking price of £600,000, the four-bedroom bungalow – named Steningar – is situated just outside the Highland village.

“This outstanding single-storey contemporary home has been designed to an exemplary level of elegant minimalism that complements the landscape and surrounding environment perfectly,” the listing boasts.

“Stenigar is a rare property that fits the Scottish landscape so beautifully, but it can easily be found in the pages of any high-end lifestyle magazine.

“It offers an outstanding home for a family who enjoys combining rural life with modern luxury.”

Beauly architect-designed house ‘beautiful inside and out’

The house has a number of selling points.

It has a “stunning” open plan kitchen meets living area, with full height windows and glazed glass doors which let in plenty of natural light.

The main bedroom has access to a timber patio, while two of the other spacious double bedrooms have bay windows.

There are two bathrooms, one of which is an ensuite.

Another plus point is the underfloor heating, as well as the separate utility and laundry room.

Additionally, there is a large garage.

Beauly house sits in beautiful spot with fantastic grounds

Natural light is a feature throughout the property, with the large windows providing easy viewing to fantastic grounds.

The listing continues: “The garden is as elegantly minimalist as the rest of the property, with clearly defined areas for seating and planting that have been expertly designed to present a seamless blend of nature and modern aesthetics.”

Beauly itself has plenty to offer for people living there and visitors alike.

Furthermore, the village has a beautiful, historic square. Its location also provides easy access to Inverness and beyond.

The house is on the market for offers over £600,000.