West coast island formerly owned by rockstar on sale for £2.5m

An island formerly owned by a rockstar is on the market for offers over £2.5million.

Sanda Island, in Argyll and Bute, was once home to legendary 60s band Cream’s Scottish frontman, Jack Bruce.

The impressive retreat boasts seven cottages and its own helipad.

Sanda Island is located in the North Channel, which separates Scotland from Northern Ireland.

That means whoever takes over the breathtaking land will enjoy views of Antrim Hills, the Carskiey’s white beaches and the Isle of Arran from their new home.

The sale also includes the ownership of Sheep Island (which spans 31.72 acres) and Glunimore Island (4.41 acres) situated just to the north and northeast of Sanda.

Sanda comes in at over 453 acres in total and its highest point is 23 metres above sea level.

The island has seven properties – four are based north of the island while three are based close to the lighthouse.

Altogether the island can accommodate up to 26 people lucky enough to be called either your friend or family.

The properties also come with modern comforts, including underfloor electric heating, double glazing and brand-new shower rooms.

The cottage grounds also include an in-hand farm home to 55 black-faced sheep.

The island itself is also home to a variety of stunning wildlife including puffin, storm petrel, razorbill, and manx shearwater.

Island life boasts ‘wide range of opportunities’

The main access point to Sanda Island is from Cambpeltown by boat, and has several facilities for those who need a short return to civilisation.

The Rightmove description reads: “The town has a wide range of services including several supermarkets, primary and secondary schooling, a leisure centre with a swimming pool and small cinema, the oldest in Scotland.

“It is also home to several whisky distilleries, including the famous Springbank.

“The town also has a large marina with berths for visiting yachts, a chandlery, marine fuelling station and lifeboat station.

“For the outdoor enthusiast, there is a wide range of opportunities.

“This includes the internationally renowned Machrihanish golf course overlooking Machrihanish Bay.

“The Kintyre Way path stretches from Southend to Tarbet in the north, crisscrossing the peninsula for 89 miles.

“Campbeltown Airport has direct flights with Loganair to Glasgow international up to 5 times per week.

“During the summer, there is a ferry between Campbeltown and Ardrossan, southwest of Glasgow.

“A fast boat service known as the Kintyre Express operates between Campbeltown and Ballycastle four days per week from April to October.

“The service also travels on to Islay via Ballycastle.”