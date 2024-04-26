West coast island formerly owned by rockstar on sale for £2.5m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
West coast island formerly owned by rockstar on sale for £2.5m

Sanda Island, in Argyll and Bute, comes with seven properties and incredible views.

By Graham Fleming
The island comes equipped with its own helipad. Image: Rightmove.
The island comes equipped with its own helipad. Image: Rightmove.

An island formerly owned by a rockstar is on the market for offers over £2.5million.

Sanda Island, in Argyll and Bute, was once home to legendary 60s band Cream’s Scottish frontman, Jack Bruce.

The impressive retreat boasts seven cottages and its own helipad.

Could you picture yourself living on Sanda Island? Image: Rightmove.
The northern part of the island boasts a lighthouse and helipad. Image: Rightmove.
The island has been listed for £2.5 million. Image: Rightmove.
One of the cottages on the southern section of the island. Image: Rightmove.
Would you enjoy island life? Image: Rightmove.
An overhead view of the main cottage complex. Image: Rightmove.

Sanda Island is located in the North Channel, which separates Scotland from Northern Ireland.

That means whoever takes over the breathtaking land will enjoy views of Antrim Hills, the Carskiey’s white beaches and the Isle of Arran from their new home.

The sale also includes the ownership of Sheep Island (which spans 31.72 acres) and Glunimore Island (4.41 acres) situated just to the north and northeast of Sanda.

Sanda comes in at over 453 acres in total and its highest point is 23 metres above sea level.

The island has seven properties – four are based north of the island while three are based close to the lighthouse.

Inside you’ll find all the luxuries you come to expect from a modern home. Image: Rightmove.
The southern cottage’s dining room. Image: Rightmove.
The living area. Image: Rightmove.
The master bedroom of the main cottage. Image: Rightmove.
A guest bedroom is also included. Image: Rightmove.
The spare room includes modern decor. Image: Rightmove.

Altogether the island can accommodate up to 26 people lucky enough to be called either your friend or family.

The properties also come with modern comforts, including underfloor electric heating, double glazing and brand-new shower rooms.

The cottage grounds also include an in-hand farm home to 55 black-faced sheep.

The island itself is also home to a variety of stunning wildlife including puffin, storm petrel, razorbill, and manx shearwater.

Island life boasts ‘wide range of opportunities’

The main access point to Sanda Island is from Cambpeltown by boat, and has several facilities for those who need a short return to civilisation.

The Rightmove description reads: “The town has a wide range of services including several supermarkets, primary and secondary schooling, a leisure centre with a swimming pool and small cinema, the oldest in Scotland.

“It is also home to several whisky distilleries, including the famous Springbank.

“The town also has a large marina with berths for visiting yachts, a chandlery, marine fuelling station and lifeboat station.

You could have a private beach. Image: Rightmove.
A variety of wildlife can also be found on the island. Image: Rightmove.

“For the outdoor enthusiast, there is a wide range of opportunities.

“This includes the internationally renowned Machrihanish golf course overlooking Machrihanish Bay.

“The Kintyre Way path stretches from Southend to Tarbet in the north, crisscrossing the peninsula for 89 miles.

“Campbeltown Airport has direct flights with Loganair to Glasgow international up to 5 times per week.

“During the summer, there is a ferry between Campbeltown and Ardrossan, southwest of Glasgow.

“A fast boat service known as the Kintyre Express operates between Campbeltown and Ballycastle four days per week from April to October.

“The service also travels on to Islay via Ballycastle.”

