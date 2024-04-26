Sister of murdered Wick mum-to-be Marelle Sturrock raises thousands in her memory one year on

The sister of murdered Wick primary school teacher Marelle Sturrock has raised thousands of pounds in her memory one year on from her tragic death.

Marelle, 35, was 29 weeks pregnant when she was murdered by her fiance David Yates at their home in Glasgow last April.

She and her unborn baby, Jayden, didn’t survive and Yates was found dead in a country park two days after her body was found on April 25.

Her sister Sarah Sturrock has now raised over £4,000 after taking on a charity walking challenge.

Sarah walked the length of the North Coast 500 over 52 days, completing the stomp on the anniversary of Marelle’s death.

She completed the 500-mile stomp in a series of Inverness walks alongside her dogs, and all money from the fundraiser aided Labrador Retriever Rescue Scotland.

Speaking in the fundraiser description, Sarah said: “I am raising money for Labrador Rescue in memory of my little sister, who was tragically taken from us on April 23 2023 while pregnant with her first baby.

“I have given myself 52 days to walk the North Coast 500 which takes me up to a year from when she was found.

“It’s a virtual challenge, so let’s hope the weather is kind to me and my four-legged pals.”

Originally from Reiss, near Wick, aspiring singer and actress Marelle moved to Glasgow when she was 17.

She later became a primary school teacher after completing her postgraduate diploma in education in Dundee and was working at Sandwood Primary School in Glasgow before her death.

Her parents, Colin and Lorna Sturrock, paid tribute to their daughter and unborn grandson Jayden after the tragedy last year.

Marelle was ‘happiest person you could ever meet’

They said at the time: “We are devastated following the deaths of our daughter, Marelle, and soon-to-be grandson, Jayden Sturrock.

“Marelle was the happiest person you could ever meet and was always looking to help others the best she could.

“Marelle and her partner doted on each other, and this incident has come as a total shock to all who knew her.

“We would like to thank family and friends, colleagues at Sandwood Primary School, police officers, both in the Highlands and Glasgow, for their efforts and comforting support following our tragic event.”