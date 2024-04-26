Sister of murdered Wick mum-to-be Marelle Sturrock raises thousands in her memory one year on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sister of murdered Wick mum-to-be Marelle Sturrock raises thousands in her memory one year on

Marelle Sturrock was 29 weeks pregnant with her first child when she was killed by her fiancé.

By Graham Fleming
Marelle Sturrock's sister has raised over £4,000 in her memory a year on from her death.
Marelle Sturrock's sister has raised over £4,000 in her memory a year on from her death.

The sister of murdered Wick primary school teacher Marelle Sturrock has raised thousands of pounds in her memory one year on from her tragic death.

Marelle, 35, was 29 weeks pregnant when she was murdered by her fiance David Yates at their home in Glasgow last April.

She and her unborn baby, Jayden, didn’t survive and Yates was found dead in a country park two days after her body was found on April 25.

Marelle was tragically murdered in April last year.

Her sister Sarah Sturrock has now raised over £4,000 after taking on a charity walking challenge.

Sarah walked the length of the North Coast 500 over 52 days, completing the stomp on the anniversary of Marelle’s death.

She completed the 500-mile stomp in a series of Inverness walks alongside her dogs, and all money from the fundraiser aided Labrador Retriever Rescue Scotland.

Speaking in the fundraiser description, Sarah said: “I am raising money for Labrador Rescue in memory of my little sister, who was tragically taken from us on April 23 2023 while pregnant with her first baby.

“I have given myself 52 days to walk the North Coast 500 which takes me up to a year from when she was found.

“It’s a virtual challenge, so let’s hope the weather is kind to me and my four-legged pals.”

Sarah completed the 500-mile walk earlier this week.

Originally from Reiss, near Wick, aspiring singer and actress Marelle moved to Glasgow when she was 17.

She later became a primary school teacher after completing her postgraduate diploma in education in Dundee and was working at Sandwood Primary School in Glasgow before her death.

Her parents, Colin and Lorna Sturrock, paid tribute to their daughter and unborn grandson Jayden after the tragedy last year.

Marelle was ‘happiest person you could ever meet’

They said at the time: “We are devastated following the deaths of our daughter, Marelle, and soon-to-be grandson, Jayden Sturrock.

“Marelle was the happiest person you could ever meet and was always looking to help others the best she could.

“Marelle and her partner doted on each other, and this incident has come as a total shock to all who knew her.

“We would like to thank family and friends, colleagues at Sandwood Primary School, police officers, both in the Highlands and Glasgow, for their efforts and comforting support following our tragic event.”

