Police appeal after public bench is vandalised in Wick

September 15, 2021, 9:46 amUpdated: September 15, 2021, 9:57 am
Police have issued an appeal for information following the destruction of a public bench in Wick.
Vandals tarnished the structure, situated beside a bus stance on the town’s High Street, opposite the Lucky 888 Chinese takeaway.
A bench has been vandalism on High Street Wick between Thursday 26 August 5.00pm and Monday 30 August 08:45am The bench sits opposite the main road from the Lucky 888 Chinese Takeaway If anyone has information they should contact Police Scotland on telephone number 101.