Police appeal after public bench is vandalised in Wick

Police have issued an appeal for information following the destruction of a public bench in Wick.

Vandals tarnished the structure, situated beside a bus stance on the town’s High Street, opposite the Lucky 888 Chinese takeaway.

A bench has been vandalism on High Street Wick between Thursday 26 August 5.00pm and Monday 30 August 08:45am The bench sits opposite the main road from the Lucky 888 Chinese Takeaway If anyone has information they should contact Police Scotland on telephone number 101. — Northern Police (@northernPolice) September 15, 2021

The incident is understood to have happened sometime between last Thursday evening and Monday morning.

Officers are asking anyone with information to get in contact to aid with their inquiries.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101.