‘I wonder who it is’: Search on for mystery family from Highland holiday snaps found in charity shop camera

A student is looking to reunite a family with precious photos of what appears to be a Highlands holiday – after discovering them on an old camera from a charity shop.

Jodi Keir, 21, picked up the camera in the Barnardo’s store in Rosyth.

After finding an old film inside, the Dunfermline student got the snaps developed.

They appear to show a group enjoying a trip to the Highlands, and it is thought they may have been taken in the late 1980s – based the cars and clothes in the photos.

Jodi said: “I buy most of my clothes and things from charity shops.

“I was just browsing and I saw this little brown case. I opened it and saw this camera, which is actually from the 60s.

“It’s beautiful and it was £15 so I thought, ‘I’m having that’.

“I opened the camera up after I bought it and saw there was an entire roll of film in there.

“The actual roll looked really old so I thought I’d just get it developed and see what’s on it.”

Jodi says she was pleasantly surprised by what she found.

She continued: “I was a bit scared, to be honest, in case it was something dodgy.

“I thought it would be nice if I was able to find the people who are in it.

“Only four of them have people in them, the rest are photos of their trip.

“I searched the place where I think some of the pictures were taken close to – it’s called the Strathpeffer Pavilion – so I’m guessing it was a camping trip to the Highlands.

“I think the photos were taken in the late 80s from the cars in the photos – there’s a Ford Fiesta Mk1 – and just from the clothes they were wearing.

“It was so interesting to see and made you think, ‘I wonder who it is and what their life is’.

“You never know, this could have been the only photos of these people together, like a reunion, it could have been anything. It was just nice to see.”

Jodi hopes the family the snaps belong to live locally, and she can reunite them.

She added: “I’m assuming that someone has passed and they’ve found the camera, and just donated it without checking if there was any film in it.

“There were a couple of photos that didn’t turn out great, so I’m really glad there were photos of people on it as well rather than just landscapes and stuff.

“I just thought they were so cute.”

I bought a film camera at Barnado’s Charity Shop in Rosyth a wee while ago. I got the film that was in it developed and wondering if anyone recognises any of these faces! Would love to be able to give the photos to the people/family. Pls RT! pic.twitter.com/Qi9FL6JSxP — jods (@jods00x) September 16, 2021

Jodi has appealed for anyone who may know the owners of the photos to get in touch through Twitter.