Wednesday, October 6th 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands & Islands

Rescuers locate two missing people following multi-agency search on the Island of Kerrera

By Michelle Henderson
October 2, 2021, 8:14 am Updated: October 2, 2021, 11:54 am
Land, sea and air searches were underway on the Island of Kerrera in the early hours of this morning to locate two missing people.

Two people have been found safe and well by rescuers after being reported missing on the Island of Kerrera.

Emergency teams were scrambled to the west coast island, close to Oban, in the early hours of this morning following concerns for two missing persons.

An extensive land, sea and air search was launched on the island around 3.40am, lasting more than two hours.

The missing pair were eventually located safe and well by members of Oban and Appin coastguard rescue teams around 6.15am.

Rescue teams from across the area were called to assist by police as an extensive search of the island was launched.

Members of Oban and Appin coastguard rescue teams were transferred to the island by Oban lifeboat alongside the town’s mountain rescue team.

The coastguard helicopter from Inverness was also on hand to assist in conducting a search of the land and coastline from the air.

Meanwhile, owners of the islands local ferry service also stepped up to offer their assistance with the search.

