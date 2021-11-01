Orkney pranksters swap Stromness and Kirkwall welcome signs for Halloween

Halloween pranksters caused a bit of confusion on the roads of Orkney last night, after swapping the welcome signs for the island’s two biggest towns.

The unknown people involved in the trick put in a considerable amount of effort to pull it off, with Stromness and Kirkwall situated about 14 miles away from each other by road.

Local residents brought up the issue to Orkney Island Council earlier today, and it is currently being rectified.

The prank has proved to be a hit on social media, with one Twitter user describing it as “Probably the best ever Halloween prank in Orkney”.

A spokesman for the local authority said: “We would like to thank members of the public for alerting us to the switching of Kirkwall and Stromness ‘welcome signs’ which occurred on Halloween.

“They are being returned to their rightful positions now.”

Pranksters at home on Orkney

Orcadians are no strangers to unusual and creative pranks – and they are not always limited to Halloween.

In May 2016, hoax brochures were distributed around the archipelago, encouraging tourists to visit a fictitious island called “Mama Westray”.

The island – named in reference to the very real Papa Westray – was said to be home to “fish-eating pigs”, and a favourite holiday destination of actress Cate Blanchett who keeps her “own pedal car in a garage at the airport”.