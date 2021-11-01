Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Orkney pranksters swap Stromness and Kirkwall welcome signs for Halloween

By Craig Munro
November 1, 2021, 5:49 pm Updated: November 1, 2021, 6:10 pm
The Kirkwall welcome sign in its correct spot, outside Kirkwall. Picture by Sandy McCook

Halloween pranksters caused a bit of confusion on the roads of Orkney last night, after swapping the welcome signs for the island’s two biggest towns.

The unknown people involved in the trick put in a considerable amount of effort to pull it off, with Stromness and Kirkwall situated about 14 miles away from each other by road.

Local residents brought up the issue to Orkney Island Council earlier today, and it is currently being rectified.

The prank has proved to be a hit on social media, with one Twitter user describing it as “Probably the best ever Halloween prank in Orkney”.

A spokesman for the local authority said: “We would like to thank members of the public for alerting us to the switching of Kirkwall and Stromness ‘welcome signs’ which occurred on Halloween.

“They are being returned to their rightful positions now.”

Pranksters at home on Orkney

Orcadians are no strangers to unusual and creative pranks – and they are not always limited to Halloween.

In May 2016, hoax brochures were distributed around the archipelago, encouraging tourists to visit a fictitious island called “Mama Westray”.

The island – named in reference to the very real Papa Westray – was said to be home to “fish-eating pigs”, and a favourite holiday destination of actress Cate Blanchett who keeps her “own pedal car in a garage at the airport”.

