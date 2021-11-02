Family of Steven Cooper who went missing in Highlands in 2008 launch fresh appeal for information

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Family of Steven Cooper who went missing in Highlands in 2008 launch fresh appeal for information

By Ross Hempseed
November 2, 2021, 6:18 pm Updated: November 2, 2021, 6:42 pm
The photo shown is an age progression image of what Steven Cooper will look like in 2021.

The family missing man Steven Cooper who disappeared in the Highlands 13 years ago has launched a new appeal for information.

Steven Cooper, 47, went missing in the early hours of January 21, 2008.

He left his home in Scar Lane, Golcar, near Huddersfield in West Yorkshire and took off in his blue Ford Focus without any of his possessions.

A week later, police in the Highlands found his car parked up a dirt track hidden from the road on the A86 Kingussie to Spean Bridge near Loch Laggan.

It was established that Steven Cooper had been spotted driving through speed cameras on the A1 London to Edinburgh road on his journey north on the day he went missing.

Mr Cooper is described as 6ft 2in tall with a slim build. His eyes are blue/green and he has short, thinning blond hair and speaks with a Yorkshire accent.

Family’s 13-year search for closure

He was last seen wearing a dark blue waterproof jacket, blue jeans, a blue and white checked shirt, and grey walking shoes.

He is also considered a high-risk missing person as he suffers from a rare genetic condition known as Marfan syndrome. It affected the connective tissue in major organs.

The family is is desperate to know anything about Mr Cooper’s disappearance and were devastated when he was legally presumed dead in a High Court ruling in 2016.

They have partnered with the charity Missing People to ask the public for information that could locate him after 13 years.

The family of Mr Cooper have made exhaustive appeals for his safe return since he went missing in 2008.

It is understood that Mr Cooper made purchases during his journey to Inverness but without any of his belongings including cash or credit cards it is unclear how he could afford the items he bought.

Mr Cooper’s family firmly believe someone therefore knows something about his disappearance and are eager to hear from the public if they have any information that could be useful in the search.

