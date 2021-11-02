Family of Steven Cooper who went missing in Highlands in 2008 launch fresh appeal for information

The family missing man Steven Cooper who disappeared in the Highlands 13 years ago has launched a new appeal for information.

Steven Cooper, 47, went missing in the early hours of January 21, 2008.

He left his home in Scar Lane, Golcar, near Huddersfield in West Yorkshire and took off in his blue Ford Focus without any of his possessions.

A week later, police in the Highlands found his car parked up a dirt track hidden from the road on the A86 Kingussie to Spean Bridge near Loch Laggan.

It was established that Steven Cooper had been spotted driving through speed cameras on the A1 London to Edinburgh road on his journey north on the day he went missing.

Mr Cooper is described as 6ft 2in tall with a slim build. His eyes are blue/green and he has short, thinning blond hair and speaks with a Yorkshire accent.

Family’s 13-year search for closure

He was last seen wearing a dark blue waterproof jacket, blue jeans, a blue and white checked shirt, and grey walking shoes.

He is also considered a high-risk missing person as he suffers from a rare genetic condition known as Marfan syndrome. It affected the connective tissue in major organs.

The family is is desperate to know anything about Mr Cooper’s disappearance and were devastated when he was legally presumed dead in a High Court ruling in 2016.

We are refreshing appeals for any sightings of Steven Cooper, who went missing from #Huddersfield, #WestYorkshire on 20 January 2008. He was 46 years old at the time. Steven, we are here for you – call or text 116 000. Seen Steven? Contact us.https://t.co/MLoTKjds2b pic.twitter.com/eKugL31692 — Missing People (@missingpeople) November 2, 2021

They have partnered with the charity Missing People to ask the public for information that could locate him after 13 years.

The family of Mr Cooper have made exhaustive appeals for his safe return since he went missing in 2008.

It is understood that Mr Cooper made purchases during his journey to Inverness but without any of his belongings including cash or credit cards it is unclear how he could afford the items he bought.

Mr Cooper’s family firmly believe someone therefore knows something about his disappearance and are eager to hear from the public if they have any information that could be useful in the search.