Man charged after two schoolgirls hit by car in Wick By Iain Grant November 18, 2021, 2:16 pm Updated: November 18, 2021, 2:18 pm Police have confirmed a man has been charged in connection with the incident A 43-year-old man has been charged in connection with a crash involving two schoolgirls. Police were called to Bridge Street at about 5.10pm yesterday following reports a girl had been hit by a car. When officers arrived, they discovered two girls, aged 13, had been struck. One was taken to Caithness General Hospital with minor injuries. The other was not hurt. A police spokesman said: "A 43-year-old man will be subject of a report to the procurator fiscal in connection with alleged road traffic offences."