Man charged after two schoolgirls hit by car in Wick

A 43-year-old man has been charged in connection with a crash involving two schoolgirls.

Police were called to Bridge Street at about 5.10pm yesterday following reports a girl had been hit by a car.

When officers arrived, they discovered two girls, aged 13, had been struck.

One was taken to Caithness General Hospital with minor injuries. The other was not hurt.

A police spokesman said: “A 43-year-old man will be subject of a report to the procurator fiscal in connection with alleged road traffic offences.”