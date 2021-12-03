Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rockfall causes disruption on trains between Inverness and Wick

By Ross Hempseed
December 3, 2021, 7:10 am
Travel between Dingwall and Helmsdale (pictured) will be affected by the rockfall. Picture by Sandy McCook.

Train services between Inverness and Wick face disruption after a rockfall near Dingwall causes the line to close for repairs.

Network Rail decided to stop all services to allow for emergency works to be carried out following further damage caused by Storm Arwen.

Damage to railway lines have been mostly contained to the north-east with trees and debris needing to cleared from major lines between Inverness and Aberdeen.

The rockfall was first identified on November 23 but the after-effects of last week’s extreme weather has caused the track embankment to erode further.

Rockfall causes travel disruption on railway line between Inverness and Wick.

Works will include the removal of debris from the track and shore up the embankment located on the line between Dingwall and Helmsdale.

Scotrail services between Inverness and Wick will be affected by the line closure with a maximum speed of only 20 mph being applied to the area.

This is to ensure trains travelling along the track at higher speed causing vibrations do not cause further damage.

To resolve the issue the line will close at 11 pm on Friday, December 3, and will not reopen until 5 am on Monday, November 6.

Over the weekend, train shuttles will replace services travelling between Inverness and Dingwall and between Wick/Thurso and Helmsdale.

 

