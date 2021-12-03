Rockfall causes disruption on trains between Inverness and Wick

Train services between Inverness and Wick face disruption after a rockfall near Dingwall causes the line to close for repairs.

Network Rail decided to stop all services to allow for emergency works to be carried out following further damage caused by Storm Arwen.

Damage to railway lines have been mostly contained to the north-east with trees and debris needing to cleared from major lines between Inverness and Aberdeen.

The rockfall was first identified on November 23 but the after-effects of last week’s extreme weather has caused the track embankment to erode further.

Works will include the removal of debris from the track and shore up the embankment located on the line between Dingwall and Helmsdale.

Scotrail services between Inverness and Wick will be affected by the line closure with a maximum speed of only 20 mph being applied to the area.

This is to ensure trains travelling along the track at higher speed causing vibrations do not cause further damage.

To resolve the issue the line will close at 11 pm on Friday, December 3, and will not reopen until 5 am on Monday, November 6.

Over the weekend, train shuttles will replace services travelling between Inverness and Dingwall and between Wick/Thurso and Helmsdale.