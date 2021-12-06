Planning ahead: Underground electric cable, garage and access track form applications submitted to Highland Council

An error occurred. Please try again.

Here we take a look at some of the noteworthy planning applications submitted to Highland Council in the past seven days.

A host of extensions are proposed with clarification sought for building works to begin on a Skye B&B with a wind turbine attached.

There are also applications for the laying of an electricity cable near Tongue, and the erection of a garage/workshop at Spean Bridge.

Phase two of electric cable installation

An application has been submitted on behalf of Kinloch Estate in Sutherland for the laying of ducting and cable from land south of the estate’s lodge.

The works would entail the excavation of cable track, as well as the backfilling with suitable excavated material and surfacing works.

The work will deliver a new underground 11kV electricity cable between Kinloch Lodge and an area north of Achuvoldrach.

Agents cdmm (UK) Ltd have submitted the Application for Prior Notification notice.

The project is described as phase two of the current undergrounding project across the A’Mhoine peninsula to Hope.

The 11kV cable will laid on the roadside verge with three small scale transformer sites, and roadside access, created.

Upon completion, the existing overhead line service will be removed.

Work is expected to run from January 17 to April 29, with a four week overlay period allowed should any issues be encountered due to bad weather.

Certificate of lawfulness sought

On Skye, a certificate of lawfulness is sought to allow work to begin on the creation of a B&B with a wind turbine attached.

The proposed development is located at Rubha Phoil, approximately 250 metres to the south of Armadale Ferry Terminal in Ardvasar.

The certificate is sought to confirm that the construction of an access road constitutes a formal start, which in turn would secure permission previously granted.

Planning permission was granted for the property’s creation back in April 2009.

Retrospective planning sought for Skye shed

Elsewhere on the Misty Isle, retrospective planning is sought for the erection of a shed in Portree.

Mrs Annette Campbell, of Pat Gordon Place, is requesting permission after already erecting her shed.

Within her application, she states that she was unaware planning was required, and states that she consulted Lochalsh and Skye Housing Association prior to construction.

The shed is currently being used to house garden equipment.

Garage for Spean Bridge

In Spean Bridge, Mr and Mrs G Nairn are hoping to create a garage/workshop.

If approved, construction would begin on vacant land by Stag Lodge.

The site spans 0.51 hectares and has been submitted by agent Rhuaraidh Kennedy on the couples behalf.

Track to allow tree felling

An application is also under consideration for the formation of an access way at Achvraid Farm by Inverness.

George Fletcher has submitted the proposal for the track to allow for timber extraction.

Within the application, Mr Fletcher states that the route would allow for forestry planted in the late 1980s to be felled.

The road would span an area measuring one hectare.

Further planning applications can be viewed using Highland Council’s portal at: wam.highland.gov.uk/wam/

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk

View our previous planning roundups here: