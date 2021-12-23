Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Invergordon pays homage to Stoltman brothers

By Chris MacLennan
December 23, 2021, 6:00 am
Invergordon Community Council has erected signs at the entrance to the town to highlight the hometown of Luke and Tom Stoltman
Invergordon Community Council has erected signs at the entrance to the town to highlight the hometown of Luke and Tom Stoltman

Forever now, the name Stoltman will be ingrained into the history of Invergordon after signs have been erected on the approach to the town honouring two of its most famous sons.

Both Luke and Tom Stoltman grew up in the Easter Ross town and currently operate out of their own gym in the centre.

Both men have been incredibly successful over the course of their careers as strongmen competitors.

Stoltman’s hold world and European titles

Tom is currently the world champion, with Luke taking up the title of Europe’s strongest man.

Now, Invergordon has joined in the celebrations by erecting three signs on the approach to the town honouring the two men.

The efforts, led by the community council, have been met with much praise and excitement.

Tom and Luke with the sign and community council chairwoman Sally Northern (left) and Mhairi Stirling, vice chairwoman

‘We are incredibly proud of them’

Sally Northern of Invergordon Community Council said: “We knew we wanted to do something, quite a while ago if I am honest.

“It has taken a while to get it all to come together.

“We want to acknowledge Luke and Tom’s achievements and the impact that has had. Obviously it helps Invergordon’s profile incredibly.

“We are just absolutely delighted by the response of local residents.

“The boys deserve the recognition. They are incredible ambassadors for this area and we are incredibly proud of them.”

Thank you Invergordon Community Council for this!.The first thing I see driving into my home town is this sign and…

Posted by Tom "The Albatross" Stoltman on Wednesday, 22 December 2021

Support is ‘overwhelming’

Luke said: “It is quite overwhelming the support we have received from the local town of Invergordon where we were born and bred.

“We could move away and do whatever but we made the conscious decision to set up our business and be part of the local community for the long future.

“It is truly amazing and we can’t really put into words what the support from the local people means.

“It is very touching and warms your heart.

“Our name Stoltman isn’t very Scottish.

“Our grandad came over from Poland in the Second World War and for the town of Invergordon to have our name on it as a permanent fixture, it is something we are both very proud of.

“We are eternally grateful for the town to recognise us in that way.”

The Stoltman brothers are incredibly proud of their roots

For both brothers, their passion for their initial hobby has taken them to the highest level possible.

But both remain humble about their upbringing and share a love of their hometown.

‘It has been quite a journey’

Luke added: “I used to train in the local sports centre when I was 16. I just had this love for lifting weights and I never really set out to make this a profession.

“Now because of the gym we have a business and get to compete all over the world.

“Tom gets to call himself the world’s strongest man and I get to call myself Europe’s strongest man.

“It is just incredible. From that very first day of us picking up a weight in the gym to where it is now, over 20 years for me and over 10 years for Tom, it has been quite a journey.

“Invergordon is more remote than places in the central belt or down in England, but it almost makes it more worth your while doing it and overcoming adversity.

“It doesn’t really matter where you are from in the world now. We are all connected easily and where you are from shouldn’t hold you back. Tom and I are proof of that.

“The recognition and the support we get from local people means so much. I hope they know their support is so valued.”

Brothers Tom and Luke Stoltman run their own gym, Stoltman Strength and Conditioning,.

He continued: “The victories we have, hopefully they feel part of that.

“We live in such a small town and everyone seems to help each other, especially this last year and a half or so with the pandemic.

“It is nice to see something positive come out of it.

“To see people happy when they talk about it, it’s so warming.

“Without the local support we have had, certainly in our early careers, it wouldn’t be possible.

“The titles are ours but really they are for everyone in Invergordon and in Scotland.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]