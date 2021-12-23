Invergordon pays homage to Stoltman brothers

An error occurred. Please try again.

Forever now, the name Stoltman will be ingrained into the history of Invergordon after signs have been erected on the approach to the town honouring two of its most famous sons.

Both Luke and Tom Stoltman grew up in the Easter Ross town and currently operate out of their own gym in the centre.

Both men have been incredibly successful over the course of their careers as strongmen competitors.

Stoltman’s hold world and European titles

Tom is currently the world champion, with Luke taking up the title of Europe’s strongest man.

Now, Invergordon has joined in the celebrations by erecting three signs on the approach to the town honouring the two men.

The efforts, led by the community council, have been met with much praise and excitement.

‘We are incredibly proud of them’

Sally Northern of Invergordon Community Council said: “We knew we wanted to do something, quite a while ago if I am honest.

“It has taken a while to get it all to come together.

“We want to acknowledge Luke and Tom’s achievements and the impact that has had. Obviously it helps Invergordon’s profile incredibly.

“We are just absolutely delighted by the response of local residents.

“The boys deserve the recognition. They are incredible ambassadors for this area and we are incredibly proud of them.”

Thank you Invergordon Community Council for this!.The first thing I see driving into my home town is this sign and… Posted by Tom "The Albatross" Stoltman on Wednesday, 22 December 2021

Support is ‘overwhelming’

Luke said: “It is quite overwhelming the support we have received from the local town of Invergordon where we were born and bred.

“We could move away and do whatever but we made the conscious decision to set up our business and be part of the local community for the long future.

“It is truly amazing and we can’t really put into words what the support from the local people means.

“It is very touching and warms your heart.

“Our name Stoltman isn’t very Scottish.

“Our grandad came over from Poland in the Second World War and for the town of Invergordon to have our name on it as a permanent fixture, it is something we are both very proud of.

“We are eternally grateful for the town to recognise us in that way.”

For both brothers, their passion for their initial hobby has taken them to the highest level possible.

But both remain humble about their upbringing and share a love of their hometown.

‘It has been quite a journey’

Luke added: “I used to train in the local sports centre when I was 16. I just had this love for lifting weights and I never really set out to make this a profession.

“Now because of the gym we have a business and get to compete all over the world.

“Tom gets to call himself the world’s strongest man and I get to call myself Europe’s strongest man.

“It is just incredible. From that very first day of us picking up a weight in the gym to where it is now, over 20 years for me and over 10 years for Tom, it has been quite a journey.

“Invergordon is more remote than places in the central belt or down in England, but it almost makes it more worth your while doing it and overcoming adversity.

“It doesn’t really matter where you are from in the world now. We are all connected easily and where you are from shouldn’t hold you back. Tom and I are proof of that.

“The recognition and the support we get from local people means so much. I hope they know their support is so valued.”

He continued: “The victories we have, hopefully they feel part of that.

“We live in such a small town and everyone seems to help each other, especially this last year and a half or so with the pandemic.

“It is nice to see something positive come out of it.

“To see people happy when they talk about it, it’s so warming.

“Without the local support we have had, certainly in our early careers, it wouldn’t be possible.

“The titles are ours but really they are for everyone in Invergordon and in Scotland.”