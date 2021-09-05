Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, October 6th 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands & Islands

World’s strongest man Tom Stoltman misses European title due to Covid – but brother wins in his place!

By Mike Merritt
September 5, 2021, 2:37 pm Updated: September 6, 2021, 12:07 pm
Brothers Tom and Luke Stoltman. Photo: Craig Stephen
Brothers Tom and Luke Stoltman. Photo: Craig Stephen

World’s strongest man, super Scot Tom Stoltman, had to pull out of Europe’s Strongest Man competition after testing positive for Covid-19 – but it left the way open for his brother Luke to claim the title.

Tom, from Invergordon, was due to compete at this year’s Euro competition in Leeds at the weekend.

But the 27-year-old will now prepare for his bid for the Scottish crown while he isolates at home.

Tom revealed he had tested positive for the virus after his wife Sinead had received the same result on Thursday.

Wow what a night… what a show 💪🏼💪🏼Leeds you have been incredible !!! Well done to all the athletes but HUGE…

Posted by Giants Live on Saturday, 4 September 2021

And in him and his brother Luke’s latest video on YouTube, he insisted he would now use the unexpected spare time wisely.

He said: “Sinead got Covid on Thursday, and I got it on Thursday night.

“So unfortunately, for safety, I will not be competing down at the weekend. I feel for me it’s like a cold but Sinead has been hit hard with it.

“We’re just going to try and stay safe and then we’re going to be there at Scotland.

“I have to quarantine until Wednesday or Thursday next week and I still haven’t had a lot of time to train for Scotland.

Brothers Tom and Luke Stoltman. Photo: Sandy McCook/DCT Media

“For me it’s beneficial because I didn’t have the best prep for Europe anyway. Two weeks aren’t enough for me.”

Luke said: “Tom’s had a bit of a nightmare – he’s got pinged-up and he’s done a Covid test and come back positive. Unfortunately Tom’s having to isolate.”

At this year’s World’s Strongest Men competition in Sacremento, USA, in June, Tom won three of the six events in the final to finish top overall with 45.5 points.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]