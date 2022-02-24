Western Isles records highest daily case count since beginning of pandemic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Western Isles records highest daily case count since beginning of pandemic

By Ross Hempseed
February 24, 2022, 3:20 pm Updated: February 24, 2022, 3:44 pm
Covid deaths in Scotland
While cases rise, hospitalisations drop for the first time in 10 days.

NHS Western Isles has recorded 56 new cases of Covid-19, which is the highest daily case count on the islands since the pandemic began.

Cases have been rising across the Scottish islands, with 61 recorded in Shetland and 58 in Orkney on Thursday

In Grampian, cases have risen from 766 on Wednesday to 841 on Thursday.

Highland cases have also risen significantly from 521 to 590 within the same 24 hours.

In total, Covid cases in Scotland increased by over 440, with 7,195 recorded in the past 24 hours.

A further 16 people have died from Covid-19, including two from Aberdeenshire and one each from Aberdeen and the Highlands.

Hospital cases and caccinations

While cases are rising, hospital admissions have fallen for the first time in 10 days.

The number of patients in Scottish hospitals reached 1,093 in Wednesday’s figures, which has since fallen 1,041 in the past 24 hours.

Within the NHS Grampian area, there are 65 people in hospital with Covid-19, two fewer than yesterday.

However, in the Highlands, the number of people in hospitals has risen from 42 to 47 in the last 24 hours.

The number of people in intensive care has remained the same at 11.

A total of 4,433,961 people have received their first dose of a Covid vaccine, while 4,154,182 have got their second dose.

A total of 3,415,942 booster doses have also been administered.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal