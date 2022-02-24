Western Isles records highest daily case count since beginning of pandemic

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

NHS Western Isles has recorded 56 new cases of Covid-19, which is the highest daily case count on the islands since the pandemic began.

Cases have been rising across the Scottish islands, with 61 recorded in Shetland and 58 in Orkney on Thursday

In Grampian, cases have risen from 766 on Wednesday to 841 on Thursday.

Highland cases have also risen significantly from 521 to 590 within the same 24 hours.

In total, Covid cases in Scotland increased by over 440, with 7,195 recorded in the past 24 hours.

A further 16 people have died from Covid-19, including two from Aberdeenshire and one each from Aberdeen and the Highlands.

Hospital cases and caccinations

While cases are rising, hospital admissions have fallen for the first time in 10 days.

The number of patients in Scottish hospitals reached 1,093 in Wednesday’s figures, which has since fallen 1,041 in the past 24 hours.

Within the NHS Grampian area, there are 65 people in hospital with Covid-19, two fewer than yesterday.

However, in the Highlands, the number of people in hospitals has risen from 42 to 47 in the last 24 hours.

The number of people in intensive care has remained the same at 11.

A total of 4,433,961 people have received their first dose of a Covid vaccine, while 4,154,182 have got their second dose.

A total of 3,415,942 booster doses have also been administered.