Fire crews battle 50-acre wildfire on Carn Mor

By Lauren Robertson
March 29, 2022, 3:48 pm Updated: March 29, 2022, 8:41 pm
Stock Fire engine
Fire crews are fighting a wildfire near Arisaig.

Three fire appliances fought a wildfire covering around 50 acres on Carn Mor for nearly three hours.

Crews were called to the blaze near Arisaig just before 1pm on Tuesday afternoon.

Appliances from Mallaig, Acharacle, Strontian were in attendance, with crews also using beaters.

A spokeswoman from the fire service said crews made good progress with the fire just after 3pm, with the flames nearly extinguished.

The stop message came back around 3.30pm. All crews have now left the scene.

Wildfire risks

This wildfire is one of many that have occurred in recent weeks due to high temperatures across Scotland.

Fire service group commander, Niall MacLennan, said: “Numerous wildfires across Scotland this week, including large fires on Ben Lomond and near Mallaig have shown how real the danger of fire is in the countryside and how damaging it can be to the environment, wildlife and nearby communities.

“With rising temperatures this weekend and further dry conditions into next week, wildfires could burn and spread with very high intensity in high-risk areas.”

