News Highlands & Islands

New Badenoch and Strathspey Community Hospital in Aviemore officially opened

By Louise Glen
May 16, 2022, 5:40 pm Updated: May 16, 2022, 6:12 pm
The new Badenoch and Strathspey Community Hospital in Aviemore. Picture by Sandy McCook.
The new Badenoch and Strathspey Community Hospital in Aviemore. Picture by Sandy McCook.

The cabinet secretary for health and social care, Humza Yousaf, officially opened the new Badenoch and Strathspey Community Hospital earlier today.

The Aviemore hospital, which opened to patients in September 2021, is one of two new NHS Highland community hospitals. The other project was on Skye.

The buildings were part of a £40million project.

Professor Boyd Robertson, NHS Highland chairman, said: “We are delighted to welcome the cabinet secretary to Highland to officially open the new Badenoch and Strathspey Community Hospital.

The cabinet secretary for health and social care is joined by Professor Boyd Roberston and Pam Dudek to officially open the Badenoch and Strathspey Community Hospital. Picture by NHS Highland.

“The hospital has been serving the local community since September last year and we have had excellent feedback from patients and staff about the facility.

“The new hospital forms a central part of the redesign of health and social care across Badenoch and Strathspey and underlines our commitment to delivering high-quality services across our area.”

‘Significant milestone’

Pam Dudek, NHS Highland chief executive said: “This is a significant milestone for communities across Badenoch and Strathspey and is a shining example of community engagement and partnership working.

“We are grateful to Balfour Beatty and Hub North Scotland and their team of contractors for all their hard work in maintaining construction of the hospital throughout the Covid-19 pandemic to ensure the new facility was ready to open in 2021.”

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf, said: “This hospital is a key example of the type of facility that goes beyond meeting just the healthcare needs of patients but brings together different organisations and services to ensure that people can access the right care within their own community.

“As part of our NHS recovery plan, this government is committed to bringing in more of this type of community hub across Scotland and I am thrilled to see the positive impact it has already brought to the local area.”

The new hospital has 24 beds, 12 consulting and treatment rooms, an accident and emergency department and x-ray facilities. It also provides accommodation for the Aviemore GP practice along with community health and care teams.

There are also physiotherapy and occupational therapy services, chemotherapy, a midwife service and a Scottish Ambulance Service base.

The Skye hospital is in Broadford and opened in March 2022.

