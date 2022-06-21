Wanted: Manager for ‘full-on’ job of looking after busy tourist hotspot at Skye’s Fairy Pools

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The working environment is stunning, there’s plenty fresh air and you won’t lack company.

In fact, you’ll be dealing with up to 200,000 people annually at one of Scotland’s most iconic and remote beauty spots.

The busy Fairy Pools car park at Glenbrittle in Skye is advertising for a facility manager to look after the site which has become a tourism hotspot.

Site attracted unsustainable numbers

The popularity of the Fairy Pools meant the previous 30-space car park was frequently overwhelmed.

The site attracted an “unsustainable” 82,000 people in 2015, with more than 180,000 people recorded in 2019.

It led to the narrow, single-track access road being regularly blocked with parked cars and verges were damaged.

Residents, businesses and emergency services had to deal with significant disruption.

However, last year a 140-space car park and toilet block was opened to help ease the congestion.

The new facilities mean the site can now safely accommodate 200,000 visitors a year.

The new facility manager will be responsible for the management and day-to-day running of the Fairy Pools car park facility.

Other duties include managing full-time and casual/seasonal staff, procuring and managing suppliers and services, dealing with statutory health, safety, and environmental requirements of the site and liaising with stakeholders and the public.

The Outdoor Access Trust for Scotland (OATS) is advertising the full-time post with a salary of £27,313-£29,102 for a 40-hour week.

The deadline for applications is noon on June 30.

The job advert reads: “The primary focus will be on ensuring the smooth running of the facility, managing staff, keeping the car park, toilets, and toilet building clean and tidy, and providing information to visitors”.

Car park role will be ‘full-on’

Am OATS spokesman said: “The Fairy Pools is a hugely popular destination for UK and international visitors.

“There is no doubt that the role of car park facility manager will be full-on in the busy tourist season.

“You may even have to deal with the odd midgie and a grumpy customer or two. However, if you love being outdoors it will be incredibly rewarding too.

“With stunning views of the majestic Black Cuillins of Skye in all seasons, there are not many better workplaces.

“There is the added bonus of meeting some amazing people from all over the world.”

The £800,000 new car park facilities were open in July 2021 by finance and economy Secretary Kate Forbes.

The project was spearheaded by OATS, Minginish Community Hall Association (MCHA), the local community volunteer organisation and the Highland Council Development and Infrastructure Service.

Since opening with the first 100 parking spaces in January 2019, and despite closing for Covid lockdowns, the car park has generated revenue for a number of developments.

These include paying for two full-time and eight casual support staff as well as a defibrillator on site.

In April work started to build two new steel and timber clad bridges at the site to improve access.

In February Highland Council considered plans to tackle issues of overcrowding at four visitor hotspots including Glenbrittle.

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from the P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated Facebook page HERE