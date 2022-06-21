Wanted: Manager for ‘full-on’ job of looking after busy tourist hotspot at Skye’s Fairy Pools

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Wanted: Manager for ‘full-on’ job of looking after busy tourist hotspot at Skye’s Fairy Pools

By John Ross
June 21, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: June 21, 2022, 5:39 pm
The Fairy Pools
The Fairy Pools

The working environment is stunning, there’s plenty fresh air and you won’t lack company.

In fact, you’ll be dealing with up to 200,000 people annually at one of Scotland’s most iconic and remote beauty spots.

The busy Fairy Pools car park at Glenbrittle in Skye is advertising for a facility manager to look after the site which has become a tourism hotspot.

Site attracted unsustainable numbers

The popularity of the Fairy Pools meant the previous 30-space car park was frequently overwhelmed.

The site attracted an “unsustainable” 82,000 people in 2015, with more than 180,000 people recorded in 2019.

It led to the narrow, single-track access road being regularly blocked with parked cars and verges were damaged.

Residents, businesses and emergency services had to deal with significant disruption.

However, last year a 140-space car park and toilet block was opened to help ease the congestion.

The new facilities mean the site can now safely accommodate 200,000 visitors a year.

Fairy Pools car park toilets.

The new facility manager will be responsible for the management and day-to-day running of the Fairy Pools car park facility.

Other duties include managing full-time and casual/seasonal staff, procuring and managing suppliers and services, dealing with statutory health, safety, and environmental requirements of the site and liaising with stakeholders and the public.

The Outdoor Access Trust for Scotland (OATS) is advertising the full-time post with a salary of £27,313-£29,102 for a 40-hour week.

The deadline for applications is noon on June 30.

The job advert reads: “The primary focus will be on ensuring the smooth running of the facility, managing staff, keeping the car park, toilets, and toilet building clean and tidy, and providing information to visitors”.

Car park role will be ‘full-on’

Am OATS spokesman said: “The Fairy Pools is a hugely popular destination for UK and international visitors.

“There is no doubt that the role of car park facility manager will be full-on in the busy tourist season.

“You may even have to deal with the odd midgie and a grumpy customer or two. However, if you love being outdoors it will be incredibly rewarding too.

“With stunning views of the majestic Black Cuillins of Skye in all seasons, there are not many better workplaces.

“There is the added bonus of meeting some amazing people from all over the world.”

The £800,000 new car park facilities were open in July 2021 by finance and economy Secretary Kate Forbes.

Kate Forbes opens the new car park and toilets at Fairy Pools last year.

The project was spearheaded by OATS, Minginish Community Hall Association (MCHA), the local community volunteer organisation and the Highland Council Development and Infrastructure Service.

Since opening with the first 100 parking spaces in January 2019, and despite closing for Covid lockdowns, the car park has generated revenue for a number of developments.

These include paying for two full-time and eight casual support staff as well as a defibrillator on site.

In April work started to build two new steel and timber clad bridges at the site to improve access.

In February Highland Council considered plans to tackle issues of overcrowding at four visitor hotspots including Glenbrittle.

