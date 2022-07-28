WATCH: Tartan hearts are bursting that Belladrum is finally back

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The tartan hearts of Belladrum fans are bursting, once more, with the return of the biggest music, arts and culture festival in Scotland.

20,000 people are headed for the sold-out festival on Thursday, with tent villages growing by the hour, covering the vivid green landscape of the Beauly estate.

Dedicated campers hauled wheelbarrows and trolleys piled high with folding chairs, overflowing ice boxes, as well as a beverage or two.

The Scottish weather pulled through, with temperatures soaring into the early 20Cs and grey clouds appearing only in an attempt to scare festival goers who decided to don their shorts.

There was no chance anything was going to dampen the spirits of those at Belladrum.

Belladrum family

You only have to speak to anyone involved in Belladrum to see how much of a family the whole festival is.

Event producer Dougie Brown said he was “overwhelmed” with the emotion of being reunited with both the audience and the crew behind the festival.

“It’s very emotional being back, I’ve been walking around and seeing the excitement on people’s faces,” he said.

“There are a lot of young kids who won’t have any memories of this, so seeing them having an amazing time is pretty overwhelming.

“I think for the staff as well, it’s so nice to see people we haven’t seen since 2019. It’s a lovely family experience out front and back stage.”

Local bands

While massive international names like Nile Rodgers are taking to the stage at Belladrum this weekend, many local up and coming performers are also excited to be making their debut.

Dashh, an Inverness-based band wowed crowds at the Bella Bar on Thursday afternoon.

They said: “After the last two years, what an amazing experience, we’re so grateful to be here today.”

Frankie from The Roov, based in Aberdeen, was relaxing in the campsite ahead of the band’s debut.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be at Belladrum, it has been three years in the making,” he said.

“We play disco, rock and roll, indie. A whole lot of stuff. I can assure you it’s all pretty good.”

Eurovision runner up Sam Ryder had to cancel his performance at the first day of Belladrum due to illness.

But Western Isles band Peat & Diesel stepped in at the last minute demonstrating the pull of the Belladrum community.

Well a turn of events here today, turns out we’re away to Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival to play a slot on the Hot House Stage tonight!! See you all there 🎸🥁🪗Big thanks to Duncan Mackay and Sons Ltd, CalMac Ferries, GA Barnie & Grillburger Frozen Foods and everyone who’s helped us organise this in 24 hours!! Posted by Peat & Diesel on Thursday, 28 July 2022

Organisers said: “To have Peat & Diesel sailing in today as a last-minute saviour after Sam Ryder unfortunately not being able to make it, that is another amazing moment for us.”

Local vendors

One thing this year’s Belladrum is not short of is incredible food and drink offerings.

Local and independent vendors are scattered across the festival village and campsite so hungry Bella loyals are never far from a feed.

Douglas Hardie of Bad Girl Bakery, based in Muir of Ord, said he was excited to see vendors from the Highland Food and Drink Trail at the festival.

He said: “You know it’s just going to get busier and busier, noisier and noisier with more bands and music so we’re really looking forward to it.”

A Green Goblet reusable cup has been introduced as part of this year’s Green Bella campaign which hopes to make this year’s festival the greenest yet.

As the sky starts to darken on the first eve of Belladrum 2022, anticipation is building for the acts still to come.

Alford’s own Emeli Sande will close today’s Garden Stage performances, but the singing will undoubtedly continue long after at the Hot House stage as tribute band Gimme Abba carry Belladrum into the night.