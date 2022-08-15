Island councillors hold two-minute silence following Skye tragedy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Island councillors hold two-minute silence following Skye tragedy

By Michelle Henderson
August 15, 2022, 8:07 pm Updated: August 16, 2022, 10:39 am
Councillor John Finlayson said: “We are all saddened and shocked by the terrible tragedies and our thoughts and prayers are with all those impacted." Picture by Jason Hedges.
Councillor John Finlayson said: "We are all saddened and shocked by the terrible tragedies and our thoughts and prayers are with all those impacted." Picture by Jason Hedges.

Island councillors have fallen silent as a mark of respect to those affected by the Skye tragedy.

Members of the Skye and Raasay Area Committee held a two-minute silence during their meeting on Monday

The gesture was made just days after John MacKinnon was shot dead at his home in Sasaig, in the Teangue area.

Mr MacKinnon’s 32-year-old sister-in-law Rowena Macdonald was also stabbed at her home in Tarskavaig on Wednesday before being airlifted to hospital in Glasgow.

John MacKinnon was pronounced dead at the scene after he was shot at his home.

About an hour after the Teangue incident, 63-year-old osteopath John Don MacKenzie, who is recovering in hospital, was shot at his home in Dornie 50 miles away.

His wife, Fay, 63, was also injured.

‘We are all saddened and shocked by the terrible tragedies’

Councillor John Finlayson said their thoughts remain with the families and members of the community impacted by the tragedies.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to all those who have suffered directly and indirectly from the tragic events,” he said.

“We are all saddened and shocked by the terrible tragedies and our thoughts and prayers are with all those impacted and also the wider communities across the west coast who will be affected for some time yet.

“As has been widely reported, members and council officers along with other agencies, churches and community groups are all here to support in whatever ways are deemed necessary and will be for some time to come.”

The two-minute silence marked the opening of the Skye committee’s first meeting since this year’s local government election.

Mr Finlayson was appointed chairman of the Highland Council committee with Calum Munro accepting the position of vice chairman.

During the meeting members also had an opportunity to listen to the local fire service performance report and a presentation on the Portree Harbour Levelling Up Fund application bid.

Latest updates on the Skye tragedy

