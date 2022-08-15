Island councillors hold two-minute silence following Skye tragedy

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Island councillors have fallen silent as a mark of respect to those affected by the Skye tragedy.

Members of the Skye and Raasay Area Committee held a two-minute silence during their meeting on Monday

The gesture was made just days after John MacKinnon was shot dead at his home in Sasaig, in the Teangue area.

Mr MacKinnon’s 32-year-old sister-in-law Rowena Macdonald was also stabbed at her home in Tarskavaig on Wednesday before being airlifted to hospital in Glasgow.

About an hour after the Teangue incident, 63-year-old osteopath John Don MacKenzie, who is recovering in hospital, was shot at his home in Dornie 50 miles away.

His wife, Fay, 63, was also injured.

‘We are all saddened and shocked by the terrible tragedies’

Councillor John Finlayson said their thoughts remain with the families and members of the community impacted by the tragedies.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to all those who have suffered directly and indirectly from the tragic events,” he said.

“We are all saddened and shocked by the terrible tragedies and our thoughts and prayers are with all those impacted and also the wider communities across the west coast who will be affected for some time yet.

“As has been widely reported, members and council officers along with other agencies, churches and community groups are all here to support in whatever ways are deemed necessary and will be for some time to come.”

The two-minute silence marked the opening of the Skye committee’s first meeting since this year’s local government election.

Mr Finlayson was appointed chairman of the Highland Council committee with Calum Munro accepting the position of vice chairman.

During the meeting members also had an opportunity to listen to the local fire service performance report and a presentation on the Portree Harbour Levelling Up Fund application bid.