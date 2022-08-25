Funeral of ‘much-loved’ Skye shooting victim John MacKinnon to be held

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Funeral of ‘much-loved’ Skye shooting victim John MacKinnon to be held

By Mike Merritt
August 25, 2022, 5:14 pm Updated: August 25, 2022, 6:17 pm
John Mackinnon's funeral will take place this weekend
John Mackinnon's funeral will take place this weekend

The funeral of a father-of-six killed in the Skye shooting tragedy will take place this weekend.

John MacKinnon was shot dead in his home in Teangue on August 10.

The 47-year-old was attacked less than an hour after his sister-in-law Rowena MacDonald was stabbed at her home in nearby Tarskavaig.

A third incident in Dornie left local osteopath John Don MacKenzie and his wife Faye injured.

Finlay MacDonald, 39, has appeared in court facing murder and attempted murder charges.

On Saturday, Mr MacKinnon – described as a “much-loved” family man well-known in the community – will be laid to rest.

Mr MacKinnon’s funeral will take place at the Strath and Sleat Church of Scotland conducted by Free Church minister  Gordon Matheson.

‘First step towards closure’

Local MP Ian Blackford, who represents Ross, Skye and Lochaber, said: “The funeral is the first step towards bringing closure to all those affected by these traumatic events, but it is only a first step and there will have to be continued support for all those involved, especially the children.”

Rev Matheson set up a fundraising page for the MacKinnon family, which is currently at more than £45,400.

A similar page has also been set up for mother-of-four Mrs MacDonald, who is recovering from her injuries. So far more than £24,200 has been raised.

