Funeral of ‘much-loved’ Skye shooting victim John MacKinnon to be held

The funeral of a father-of-six killed in the Skye shooting tragedy will take place this weekend.

John MacKinnon was shot dead in his home in Teangue on August 10.

The 47-year-old was attacked less than an hour after his sister-in-law Rowena MacDonald was stabbed at her home in nearby Tarskavaig.

A third incident in Dornie left local osteopath John Don MacKenzie and his wife Faye injured.

Finlay MacDonald, 39, has appeared in court facing murder and attempted murder charges.

On Saturday, Mr MacKinnon – described as a “much-loved” family man well-known in the community – will be laid to rest.

Mr MacKinnon’s funeral will take place at the Strath and Sleat Church of Scotland conducted by Free Church minister Gordon Matheson.

‘First step towards closure’

Local MP Ian Blackford, who represents Ross, Skye and Lochaber, said: “The funeral is the first step towards bringing closure to all those affected by these traumatic events, but it is only a first step and there will have to be continued support for all those involved, especially the children.”

Rev Matheson set up a fundraising page for the MacKinnon family, which is currently at more than £45,400.

A similar page has also been set up for mother-of-four Mrs MacDonald, who is recovering from her injuries. So far more than £24,200 has been raised.