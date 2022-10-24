Skye shooting: Pastor claims family of alleged shooter did not know he had gun

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News

Skye shooting: Pastor claims family of alleged shooter did not know he had gun

By Louise Glen
October 24, 2022, 8:07 pm Updated: October 24, 2022, 8:16 pm
Pastor Gordon Matheson was giving to the Scottish Affairs Committee following the Skye shooting tragedy in August. Picture supplied by Parliament TV/ DC Thomson.
Pastor Gordon Matheson was giving to the Scottish Affairs Committee following the Skye shooting tragedy in August. Picture supplied by Parliament TV/ DC Thomson.

A Skye church pastor has raised concern about the way individuals can “canvass” for references for a gun licence.

The Scottish Affairs Committee at Westminster is currently looking at firearms regulation in Scotland.

Gordon Matheson, pastor of Sleat and Strath Free Church of Scotland, gave evidence to MPs following the tragic shooting in Skye this year.

Finlay MacDonald, 39, from Tarskavaig, has been charged with murdering his brother-in-law John MacKinnon. He is also accused of attempting to murder his wife Rowena MacDonald, and local osteopath John Don MacKenzie and his wife Fay.

He made no plea or declaration during his appearances at Inverness Sheriff Court.

The day after the incident, Chief Superintendent Conrad Trickett said the gun used was licensed and registered to the shooter.

But Mr Matheson told MPs that MacDonald’s own family did not know he had a firearm.

Skye
John MacKinnon died and Rowena MacDonald, John Don Mackenzie and Fay Mackenzie were injured in three linked incidents on Skye.

‘Trawl’ for favourable references

He claimed the existing process means potential gun owners can trawl for “favourable references” to find support in the community.

Committee chairman Pete Wishart asked if there was ongoing concern about gun safety in the Skye community.

Mr Matheson – who conducted Mr MacKinnon’s funeral and said he was “personal friends” with the MacDonald family – indicated there was.

In terms of the gun licence that MacDonald lawfully held, he said: “In the community locally there has been some surprise around the application for a gun licence in this particular incident.

“And I know that is one of the Pirc (Police Investigation and Review Commissioner) inquiries.”

Watchdog Pirc routinely investigates whenever a firearm is discharged by police.

Under existing rules, when a person applies for a gun licence they must provide two references from the community that backs they are fit to hold one.

Mr Matheson said “canvassing for favourable character references is something that people have found very difficult” to understand.

“At the moment you can trawl around as long as you like for people willing to give you a licence,” he said. ” “The onus is on those who declined to give a reference to get in touch with the authorities to raise a concern.”

He said that in rural communities, people are inclined to say “can you help me out” to get a good reference and instead of helping to protect the community, it was seen as supporting an individual.

MP Pete Wishart said there is more that needs to be done regarding gun control measures after the Skye shooting. Picture by Jason Hedges.

‘If you don’t know they have a gun, how can you raise an issue?’

He described a situation where people would trawl around until they got good reference for the licence, and when people had concerns they had no one to turn to.

He suggested the process could be improved would be to ask for family input into the application process.

He said: “Both of Mr MacDonald’s siblings, his brother and sister who live locally, didn’t know he was applying [for a licence] and didn’t know he had a firearm.

“That was quite shocking that they had no input and had not been asked.

“In this case here, his own family did not know he had a gun.

“If you don’t know they have a gun, how can you raise an issue?”

MP Pete Wishart is the chairman of the Scottish Affairs Committee, which is considering gun regulation in Scotland. Picture by Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.

Suggested changes

Asked if GPs had the power to raise an issue, Mr Matheson said that he understood that they did, and would know who had a firearm in the community.

“The onus rests on the GP to make an assessment in cases of mental health or other illness,” he said.

Mr Matheson suggested that in future, applications should be allocated a reference number – so concerns could be raised at that early stage.

He also suggested community councils could be involved in the application process.

Calling for a move away from a centralised unit processing applications, he said the applicant should bear the full cost of the application.

Police were called to three incidents, including a property in Dornie. Picture: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Lasting impact on community

The Skye tragedy unfolded on August 10, taking place at three addresses in Tarskavaig, Teung and Dornie in Wester Ross in relatively quick succession.

Mrs MacDonald was stabbed multiple times and subsequently airlifted to Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

But Mr Matheson, who was member of the community liaison group set up in the aftermath of the incident, said the rural nature of the area meant that the initial response was slow – and that follow-up support for all those directly affected is lacking.

He told MPs: “On the day of the incident, Police Scotland’s response was a armed response unit from Inverness would be the first responder to a firearms incident.

“Obviously that unit did not arrive on time, and the incident was brought to unarmed local officers.”

It took two hours for the armed response unit to get to Skye, which he said was “too late”.

He also revealed there had been difficulties transferring Mrs MacDonald to hospital, as the air ambulance did not have enough range to get back to Glasgow – and had to refuel at a local airstrip.

He added: “There are issues around the subsequent trauma for Rowena meant while she had support, twice a week, while she was in Queen Elizabeth’s Hospital in Glasgow for four weeks.

“She has only had one face-to-face session since she came home, and that was when “she happened to be readmitted to Raigmore Hospital”.

She has had no access to further help than that – fueling previous calls from locals including Councillor John Finlayson for more mental health support in the area.

Returning to trauma support, Mr Matheson continued: “Lynn-Anne, John’s wife – the man who was shot dead – is far beneath that.

“She has only managed one face-to-face appointment, as far as I understand, with trauma counsellor the rest of her interactions have been over the phone. That has been very challenging.

Whole community is struggling

“There are 10 children in these two families all of whom are under the age of 20. The kids have been able to access education phycologist and have been well supported.

“The challenges facing these adults, and the wider family circle around them have had very little in the way of support.”

He continued: “Across the community, there are multiple people struggling with what can be described as vicarious trauma.

“Because we are such a close knit community and everybody has a connection with these families either through school or  just work in the community a lot of people have picked up trauma, as you do with traumatic experiences and are carrying that, even the kids in school.

“My own daughter is a little bit scared to sleep in the room closest to the front door.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from News

Graffiti, a camper and falling gravestones are impacting on a church in Inverness. Image: Malcolm MacCallum.
Inverness church visitors warned of falling graves
Formula 1 memorabilia will be on show in the Peterhead Prison Museum.
Formula 1 exhibition zooms into Peterhead Prison Museum
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a golf club swindler and the woman who cried rape
The ribbon-cutting of the new electric vehicle charging point in Culbokie. From left to right: Bruce Morrison of Ferintosh Community Council, Rasar Rasathurai from the Spar Shop, Becca Purvis from Hitrans, Paul Wadge, volunteer and driver, Janet Bird with grandson Caleb, and bus driver Tony Jankowski. Photo: Jason Hedges.
New Black Isle electric bus charger installed to reduce public transport isolation
It is our public commitment to act “as truthseekers, witnesses, voice givers and advocates” for the people of the north and the north-east.
Readers’ Ombudsman: We don’t hide our fiery ambition to be the very best –…
Belford Hospital, Fort William
A new Belford Hospital and better Far North roads: Rural councillors demand more from…
Highland Council is having to start again with its capital plan, due to soaring costs. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
Bleak Highland Council report shows new capital builds could now cost more than they're…
Scotland's Emma Wassell and Hannah Smith console each other at the end of the loss to Australia.
Neil Drysdale: What is it about Scottish teams dragging defeat from the jaws of…
Aberdeen City Council chiefs are looking into the praciticalities of a public ownership bid for Stoneywood Mill. More than 300 people were made redundant at the plant last month. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Public ownership of Stoneywood Mill to be considered by council chiefs
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a perverted pub boss and drooling drink-driver

Most Read

1
To go with story by Jamie Ross. COURT Picture shows; CR0039063 Aberdeen Sheriff Court - Picture of Dominic Chrich-Holmes Picture by Kenny Elrick 21/10/2022. Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 21/10/2022
Boyfriend who broke partner’s cheekbone and cut her with Stanley knife branded serious danger…
2
Exterior of Islay Hotel, Islay.
World’s richest expected to flock to Islay after Louis Vuitton group purchase island hotel
3
Four fishermen were rescued after the BA55 Ocean Maid run aground near Cairnbulg. Image: Aberdeenshire Aerial Photography.
Four fishermen rescued after boat runs aground on the ‘notorious black spot’ near Fraserburgh
4
Three streets at the new eco village in Banchory will be named after muses featured in Crathes Castle paintings. Image: Aberdeenshire Council/Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
Streets in Banchory’s eco village to be named after ancient Greek muses shown in…
5
CR0039018 Preperations are well under way for the World Clydesdale Show, which is taking place at P&J Live from Thurs - Sat In pic........ Nick MMenard, 'Nitro' and Jessica Crannell-Menard, who have come from Portland, Oregon to compete in the event **COMPULSORY BYLINE BELOW** Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 19-10-2022
Global Clydesdales hoof it to P&J Live
6
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin with Ylber Ramadani at full-time at Fir Park. Image: SNS.
‘If you had a squad of Ramadanis you’d be all right’: Jim Goodwin hails…
7
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Child rapist Lee Duncan , 41 [9-8-81], was jailed after being found guilty of attacking an eight-year-old girl by a jury at the High Court in Dundee. Picture shows; Child rapist Lee Duncan . N/A. Gordon Currie Date; Unknown
North-east child sex attacker brought to justice after quarter of a century
8
Highland League Weekly was across both the Scottish Cup and Breedon Highland League this weekend - with a day out at Wick Academy's Harmsworth Park, plus Nairn County v Strathspey Thistle highlights included in the latest episode.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly – Scottish Cup magic with Wick Academy; highlights of Nairn…
9
An ambulance worker at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
Highland couple with unborn baby concerns had to drive three hours instead of getting…

More from Press and Journal

Net Zero Technology Centre.
NZTC launches new services to help businesses reach net zero
inspired nights nuart aberdeen
Aberdeen and Inverness groups shortlisted for Scotland Loves Local awards
Peterhead Prison Museum
Peterhead Prison Museum to close for five days as part of secret filming for…
David Bennet is missing from the Tain area. Image: Police / DCT Media.
Police find 60-year-old man missing from Tain
Rishi Sunak is favourite to become prime minister.
What will Prime Minister Rishi Sunak mean for Scotland?
Rishi Sunak is the new prime minister of the UK (Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The Voice of the North: Sunak's ascent should be celebrated, but early general election…
FRASERBURGH FC CHAIRMAN FINLAY NOBLE AND MANAGER MARK COWIE ON THE FROZEN PITCH AT BELLSLEA AFTER THE GAME WAS CALLED OFF.
Highland League clubs delighted with Scottish Cup third round draw
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Missing Aberdeen man James Duncan Picture shows; James Duncan. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Have you seen James? Missing Aberdeen man may have got 201 bus to Ballater
Childhood, busses and energy prices
Readers' letters: Let children enjoy childhood, unreliable city centre buses and energy prices
Michael and Anne Tunstall.
Anne Tunstall of Newtonhill was a councillor on three local authorities

Editor's Picks

Most Commented