Star Wars spin-off Andor brings five-figure boost to Argyll communities

Star Wars has brought an unexpected boost for a group of Scottish organisations.

The owners of an Argyll hydro-electric scheme have made a series of charitable donations after Disney used the site for its new Star Wars show, Andor.

Cruachan Power Station is housed within a huge cavern dug out inside the mountain Ben Cruachan, which is nicknamed Hollow Mountain because of the project.

The underground power plant, near Oban, along with its hydro dam and the surrounding landscape have been used as locations for the 12-episode Andor series.

The mountain top became a film set as gun turrets appeared on and around the dam. Spaceship-like structures were dotted throughout the valley.

Donations of more than £10,000 made

Renewable energy giant Drax said the use of its site had led it to make a total donation running to five figures to help local good causes.

Funds have gone towards a new vehicle for Oban Mountain Rescue Team and creating a rural defibrillator network with community councils.

A donation has also been made to support the ongoing maintenance and restoration of St Conans Kirk, a historic visitor attraction in the Argyll village of Lochawe.

Cruachan Power Station‘s visitor centre manager Sarah Cameron said: “Everyone at Cruachan has been incredibly excited to see the power station take a starring role in such an iconic film franchise.

“From the very beginning of this project, Drax’s aim was to create a lasting legacy from it which would benefit the local community. This series of donations will not just change lives, in many cases it will save them.”

Andor is a prequel to the 2016 spin-off film Rogue One and follows the main character Cassian Andor, played by Diego Luna.

It dropped on Disney+ earlier this week, and The Ben Cruachan Inn – which became a regular watering hole for the crew – held its own special celebration.

Other UK locations have included Dorset’s Jurassic Coast and Cleveleys in Lancashire.