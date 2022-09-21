Star Wars shines a spotlight on Cruachan as Argyll pub celebrates in style

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It is being hotly anticipated by Star Wars fans across the world.

But at one village pub – perched in the shadow of the famous “Hollow Mountain” Ben Cruachan – excitement is particularly high.

Andor, the latest series in the epic Star Wars saga, is released by Disney Plus today.

Already well-known for its huge dam and reservoir, Cruachan serves an underground power station owned by Drax.

Now its dramatic landscape is set to become familiar to millions of Star Wars fans.

Mountain becomes filmset

The mountain top became a filmset as gun turrets appeared on and around the dam. Spaceship like structures were dotted throughout the valley.

Situated in the heart of Lochawe village at the foot of Ben Cruachan, The Ben Cruachan Inn was the perfect watering hole for the cast and crew.

So tonight the pub is serving up a special event at 7pm as it hosts its own Star Wars celebration.

Members of the team who were in the area during filming have been invited along.

Mike Lindsay, bar manager, said: “We are having a Star Wars-themed evening to celebrate the launch.

“We are welcoming anyone in the area who wants to join us for a movie theme night with popcorn and snacks and a prize for the best dressed.

Excitement mounts

“Many of our local regulars and team were involved in crewing and performing as extras in the filming process at Cruachan Dam. With the release of the trailers we’re excited to have guests along to celebrate.”

Stills from the Andor trailer, featuring images of the dam, have been posted on the Ben Cruachan Inn Facebook page.

And it teases: “Lots of excitement with the release of Star Wars series Andor.

“Come join us on September 21 for celebrations.

“Did you know many scenes for the new Star Wars Andor series were filmed at Cruachan Dam, in the tunnels and up top with loads of local actors, extras and assistants?”

Filming of the 12 episode series took place last summer. It quickly became one of the worst kept secrets in the Oban area.

Local people worked as extras while local businesses helped to service the large cast and crew.

Film trucks, lorries and caravans were set up seven miles from the dam, tucked away near the mart in Dalmally.

The Press and Journal was able to obtain exclusive backstage images of props, costumes and the set.

Latest Star Wars goes live

After much anticipation, the first three episodes of Andor go live today. It is a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Set five years prior to Rogue One, it tells the origin story of rebel fighter Cassian Andor, played by Diego Luna.

Reprising his role as rebel fighter Saw Gerrera is Forest Whitaker.

Following today’s release, there will be one episode each Wednesday until November 23.

Perhshire also starred

Filming wrapped in September 2021 after kicking off in November 2020.

Scenes were also filmed in Glen Tilt in Highland Perthshire.

The glen – known to fighter pilots as Star Wars Alley – is around nine miles up a forestry track from the village of Blair Atholl.

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from the P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated Facebook page HERE