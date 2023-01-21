Should islanders get free under 22s ferry travel?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Calls have resurfaced for free ferry travel for young islanders under the age of 22.

The Scottish Government rejected the idea in 2021, but campaigners from island communities refusing to walk away say it’s a matter of fairness.

They argue their young people are being put at a disadvantage because they don’t benefit from the Scotland-wide free under 22s bus travel scheme as much as mainlanders.

To compensate for this, they have called for free ferry travel for their young people, as they insist they use inter-island ferries in the same way that their counterparts on mainland Scotland use buses.

‘Our young people are missing out’ say those calling for free ferry travel

Gail Robertson, a mum from South Uist, said that children on the island have “no option but to use the ferry”, and argued the services are an “extension of our road, that’s exactly why it should be free”.

Mrs Robertson, who chairs the Calmac’s Ferries Community Board forum which gives residents a voice on ferry decisions, added: “We just feel that our young people are missing out.

“If there’s a concert on the mainland our kids have to pay for the ferry to get there, whereas the kids on the mainland can get there for free using their free bus travel card.”

This was echoed by South Uist’s Iochdar Community Council secretary Anne Bird, who described the bus service on the island as a “skeleton service”.

“That means our young people aren’t getting the full benefit of the free buses pass until they get to mainland,” she said.

Similar story on Orkney and Shetland

Uptake for the Scottish Government’s free bus travel for under 22s scheme is lower in the islands than in many mainland council areas.

In Shetland however, the uptake is relatively high.

But Shetland Lib Dem MSP Beatrice Wishart is still campaigning for free ferries for young people from her constituency.

Mrs Wishart said: “Young people have been hit hard with interruptions to their education and social lives during the pandemic and are now facing a tough economy as many begin work.

“Island young people should not be at a further disadvantage because of the geography that happens to surround them.”

‘We’re fighting for fairness’

Orkney Council leader James Stockan says he has broached the idea with transport minister Jenny Gilruth.

Mr Stockan said: “There’s kids on some of our islands that go to school by ferry every day but then they’ve got to pay to use that ferry for any other activity.

“There’s a real equalities issue here.”

National transport agency Transport Scotland said free ferry travel as part of the under 22s free bus travel scheme was previously looked at, but ultimately ruled out.

The government is instead looking to lower the cost of ferry travel.

A spokeswoman said the government has “invested significantly in reducing ferry fares for all passengers in recent years, and in addition those aged under 16s travel for half fare and under 5s for free on Calmac and Northlink services.”

Read more: