Fare freeze for lifeline ferry services until the end of September

Fares on ferry services to the Northern Isles and the Hebrides are being capped for six months in response to the ongoing disruption.

Transport Scotland has announced that ticket prices onboard both CalMac and NorthLink ferry services will be frozen at their current level from April until the end of September.

The move has been prompted by both ongoing challenges facing CalMac’s aging fleet and the cost of living crisis.

Today’s announcement marks the second time fares on NortLink ferry services have been frozen in a matter of months.

In November, Transport Scotland capped fares until the end of March to help support people struggling to meet rising costs amidst the cost of living crisis.

Freezing fares is the ‘right thing for our island communities’

Transport bosses hope the venture will help boost tourism and go a long way toward supporting residents and businesses from Scotland’s remote, rural, and island communities.

Transport minister Jenny Gilruth said: “The Scottish Government is acutely aware of the particular challenges faced by our island communities, where the ongoing cost of living impacts are arguably more challenging than in any other part of the country.

“Ministers are also mindful of the disruption on the ferry network in recent times – particularly in relation to the Clyde and Hebrides network.

“This fares freeze is the right thing for our island communities and I hope it will go some way to encouraging tourism this summer as island businesses continue to recover from the pandemic.”

Earlier this week, islanders called upon transport bosses to open summer bookings over fears delays coupled with the ongoing disruption would have a detrimental impact on summer trade.

However, the government agency confirmed additional time was needed to consider fares for the summer season due to rising inflation.

Officials say their latest decision to freeze fares will enable operators to release their timetables from April onwards.

Bookings for both CalMac and NorthLink Ferry crossings are currently not available beyond March 31.