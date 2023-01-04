‘Some churches will have to close, that’s the reality’: Plans to close eight Caithness churches put on hold

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘Some churches will have to close, that’s the reality’: Plans to close eight Caithness churches put on hold

By Iain Grant
January 4, 2023, 11:32 am Updated: January 4, 2023, 12:10 pm
Watten Parish Church is among the eight Caithness kirks that could close. Image: Google Maps
Watten Parish Church is among the eight Caithness kirks that could close. Image: Google Maps

Plans to axe eight Caithness churches have been shelved following a backlash from the affected parishes.

The Church of Scotland is looking at its whole portfolio as part of a cost-cutting review, with dozens of churches expected to shut and congregations merged.

The Kirk has pointed to the rising costs of maintaining the churches, fewer people going to church and a declining number of ministers for the shake-up – which it says will create a “lean and fit mission for the 21st century”.

Caithness Presbytery has initially agreed to close eight churches over the next six years.

St Peter’s and St Andrew’s Church in Thurso would remain open under the proposals – but talks will continue this year. Image: Shutterstock

This would have led to Watten closing this summer; Reay, Dunnet and Dunbeath in June 2024; Keiss in June 2025; Olrig in June 2026; and Thurso West and Pulteneytown in Wick by December 2028.

That would leave six churches – St Peter’s and St Andrew’s in Thurso; St Fergus in Wick; Strathy; Halkirk; Lybster and Canisbay.

However, presbytery clerk Rev Heather Stewart has confirmed that it has since voted against proceeding with the programme, as it stands.

Further negotiations to be had

She said: “We have agreed to look again at what should happen and we’ll now be back negotiating with Edinburgh.

“It’s not the end of it by any manner of means and some churches will have to close – that is the reality.”

Rev Stewart, a locum minister at Latheron, stressed Caithness is not alone in being faced with mounting costs to maintain church buildings against a backdrop of falling attendances and fewer ministers.

The complement of ministers in Caithness was cut in 2021 from 9.1 to 5.5.

In October, plans to cut half of Sutherland’s churches – and move services online – were revealed. 

Up to 30 churches across Inverness and Moray could also close, while 20 in the Gordon area of Aberdeenshire are also under consideration, along with 10 in Aberdeen.

Rev Stewart said: “It’s not primarily about money but we do have to be responsible stewards of the money we have been given.

“We have agreed to reflect on the issue and work with the people in Edinburgh to find a solution.”

