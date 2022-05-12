Fate of historic St Mark’s unknown as Church of Scotland to confirm 10 closures in Aberdeen by end of year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Fate of historic St Mark’s unknown as Church of Scotland to confirm 10 closures in Aberdeen by end of year

By Lauren Robertson
May 12, 2022, 12:00 pm Updated: May 12, 2022, 2:34 pm
St Mark's Church could close in the next five years. Picture by Scott Baxter.
St Mark's Church could close in the next five years. Picture by Scott Baxter.

Aberdeen’s historic St Mark’s Church on Rosemount Viaduct is one of 10 Church of Scotland places of worship earmarked for closure as congregations are to decide which buildings to keep.

The Presbytery of Aberdeen and Shetland is struggling with limited resources and a lack of ministers to serve its 38 churches across the two areas.

As a result, Church of Scotland has instructed the presbytery to create seven parish groupings in which congregations come together, reducing the number of ministers needed.

This change was proposed in 2021, and since then a mission plan has been in the works to cut down the current demand for ministers.

Aberdeen churches earmarked for closure

  • St Mark’s
  • Bucksburn-Stoneywood
  • Holburn West
  • Kingswells
  • Rubislaw (sanctuary, not Church Centre)
  • Ruthrieston West
  • South St Nicholas Kincorth
  • St George’s Tillydrone
  • St Stephen’s
  • Woodside
Kingswells Church is also earmarked for closure. Picture by Kath Flannery.

Church closures underway elsewhere

The number of churches in Shetland was already reduced from 31 to 11 during a major restructuring in 2018/19. Now Aberdeen might have to suffer the same fate and cut numbers from 27 to 17.

Church of Scotland has said that by bringing congregations together and closing churches, it can continue to grow and evolve, as the number of ministers needed to run churches across Aberdeen and Shetland under the new mission plan will be reduced from 38 to 28.

Presbytery clerk, Rev John Ferguson said: “We know these changes will be challenging for all of us.

“However, given that presbytery has already begun implementing its suspended 2020 plan, we believe that we are in a strong position to continue to cope with change and restructuring.

“This is an opportunity to refocus our efforts and prepare for ministry in the years ahead and we are confident that in this plan we offer a considered, effective and robust structure for ministry”.

A similar process has also begun in Gordon in Aberdeenshire. 

Woodside Church may close in the next five years. Picture by Scott Baxter.

What do you think?

The Presbytery of Aberdeen and Shetland, the Faith Nurture Forum and general trustees have until the final day of 2022 to finalise their mission plan, which will then play out over the next five years.

Those affected by the proposed changes are being urged to come forward with their opinions as the mission plan is still subject to amendment.

Eunice McConnach, convenor of the presbytery’s planning and development committee, explains that the new plan has already kicked into action in Aberdeen.

“The Presbytery of Aberdeen and Shetland is committed to the ‘parish groupings’ suggested previously where congregations are encouraged to work together and, in some cases, to form unions during the next five years,” she said.

“Some groupings are already up and running and working towards the aims of the revised plan.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]