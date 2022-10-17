Kirk looks to reduce Sutherland parishes – and move Sunday worship online

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Half of Sutherland’s churches could be closed under plans to slash the Kirk’s portfolio.

The Church of Scotland is trying to scale back its portfolio, and its latest plans include reducing the 13 church services in Sutherland on a Sunday to just four – with a broadcast for others over the internet.

The mission plan also seeks to find a minister for those who travel on the North Coast 500, and those who visit the area on holiday.

At present, in Sutherland, there are five full-time ministers and six support ministers.

It is proposed to reduce this to four full-time ministers within a slimmed down parish structure.

One fifth of any minister’s time is to be devoted to “mission” and serving those who visit the area.

Each new parish is to be served by one full-time minister. In the long term, church buildings will be closed, and a number of church houses will be sold.

Addressing its past failures to close buildings, it said going forward “hard decisions must be made and implemented given that ministry resources are greatly reduced”.

Investing in technology

However, the draft proposals failed to make any decisions on which churches would close. Up to 30 churches across Inverness and Moray could also close, while 20 in the Gordon area of Aberdeenshire are also under consideration, along with 10 in Aberdeen.

The presbytery said “reaching young people was its top priority”.

At the moment it said it had few of its parishes – if any – had church members under the age of 40.

An investment in technology such as large screens, computers and video equipment is proposed for the live streaming of church services to satellite churches.

It proposes that in the future, there will be no guarantee of church services in every parish – and the day of worship may be moved to attract more people.

A Church of Scotland spokesman said: “The Church of Scotland’s 2021 General Assembly instructed presbyteries across the country to complete a Mission Plan by the end of 2022.

“Change is necessary in order to deliver sustainable and realistic expressions of ministry and church and ensure all buildings are suitable to serve the people of Scotland in the 21st century.

“Mission plans will make recommendations on the continued use of buildings over the next five years along with the distribution of ministry posts within the Sutherland area.

“The General Assembly has decreed that moving forward the Presbytery of Sutherland has been allocated four full time equivalent ministerial posts to cover the region.”

In response, Sutherland Presbytery has appointed a sub planning team to draft a mission plan that will consider what is best for the whole of the presbytery area and how the church can continue to best serve the people in local communities.

As part of this, a public meeting will be held at Lairg Church at 10am tomorrow.

Where are the four new parishes?

It is proposed that four new parishes will be formed, each with a full-time minister:

Western parish area: Assynt and Stoer with Eddrachillis united with Lairg and Rosehall

The two unions are to be made as soon as possible.

Southern parish area: Dornoch, Creich, Kincardine and Croick

The Parish of Edderton will be taken up by Presbytery of Ross.

Eastern parish area

Clyne linked with Kildonan and Loth, Helmsdale and Golspie and Rogart

Brora and Golspie each have ministers on permanent contracts, this parish

would remain in a deferred union until one has either left or retired.

Northern Parish Area

Durness and Kinlochbervie, Melness and Tongue and, Altnaharra and Farr.

It is proposed to sell both manses to buy a new manse somewhere around the Tongue area.

Never thirst again

The plan says it would like to install “never thirst again” water stations outside some of the churches that remain open.

“Dornoch Cathedral and other churches in key locations are a major draw for tourists who visit Sutherland in big numbers,” it continued.

Taking of a gospel story it said: “Jesus demonstrated how a simple conversation at a well led to the transformation of a whole community.”