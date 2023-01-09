The Voice of the North: Scottish Government must stop dithering over NHS crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The Voice of the North: Scottish Government must stop dithering over NHS crisis

By The Press & Journal
January 9, 2023, 5:46 pm Updated: January 9, 2023, 6:42 pm
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during her press conference on winter pressures in the NHS (Image: Russell Cheyne/PA)

Holyrood should be pre-empting disaster, instead of stumbling behind it, doing a poor job of attempting to mop up the mess, write the P&J’s editorial team.

Given the increasingly desperate situation within Scotland’s hospitals, there can be few left who genuinely expect Humza Yousaf to make an announcement of any substance in the coming days.

Even his boss appears to have lost faith. Nicola Sturgeon’s decision to lead a briefing on the NHS crisis on January 9 suggests a distinct lack of confidence in the health secretary.

Perhaps it was sensible for the first minister to focus on preparing Scots for the worst: admitting she is pessimistic over averting nursing strikes, and encouraging the return of face masks in public places.

Still, Sturgeon’s statement concluded without any indication that hers is a government with a plan amounting to more than minor tinkering.

The Covid pandemic has sped up the decline of the NHS considerably, but it was already well under way prior to 2020. Our health service has limped through far too many terrible winters, during which many lives were lost and healthcare workers were pushed beyond reasonable limits.

Weak leadership has allowed the NHS to fall apart

Politicians have dithered over the future of the NHS for decades, even though it has long been abundantly clear that major reform is needed.

One thing is certain: the NHS has not unexpectedly combusted all by itself over the last few month

The Scottish Government would not currently be scrabbling for excuses and ideas if short, mid and long-term policies designed to deal with increasing patient numbers and insufficient staffing had been proposed, agreed on and implemented when the health service first showed signs of struggling.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf will meet with north-east Tory politicians this month regarding the NHS crisis (Image: Andrew Milligan/PA)

In an ideal world, our leaders would already be working to put safety measures in place for next winter – pre-empting disaster, instead of stumbling behind it, doing a poor job of attempting to mop up the mess. Evidently, we are not living in an ideal world.

One thing is certain: the NHS has not unexpectedly combusted all by itself over the last few months. The UK, and Scotland within it, has allowed its health service to gradually fall apart over a long period, as a result of weak leadership and a reluctance to make difficult decisions.

The Voice of the North is The Press & Journal’s editorial stance on what we think is the most important story of the day

