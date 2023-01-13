Residents face eviction from Loch Awe Holiday Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Residents face eviction from Loch Awe Holiday Park

By Rita Campbell
January 13, 2023, 5:00 pm
The owners of the Loch Awe Holiday Park in Taynuilt, Argyll have issued eviction notices to a number of residents of the site. Lodge owners May Clayton with Sandy and Christine Nicol with their lodge are among those asked to leave. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The owners of the Loch Awe Holiday Park in Taynuilt, Argyll have issued eviction notices to a number of residents of the site. Lodge owners May Clayton with Sandy and Christine Nicol with their lodge are among those asked to leave. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Residents who have been staying year-round at a holiday park in Argyll say they are facing eviction.

Some of the 28 private owners who stay at Loch Awe Holiday Park, near Taynuilt, Oban, have been there for as long as 20 years.

The entrance to Loch Awe Holiday Park in Taynuilt.<br />Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

But now new owner Cove UK, which bought Argyll Holidays from the Campbell family last year, is sticking to rules which residents say were never enforced before.

To comply with the site licence, private owners of chalets and vans must be able to prove that they have a permanent address elsewhere.

The park shut for a month in November and will close again in February. This allows it to comply with regulations that owners can only stay for up to 10 months of the year.

Residents have a meeting with the owners next week. But Cove UK say they must ensure no residents are permanent because it breaches their licence.

‘I have been here 19 years’

May Clayton, 66,  who works in Oban, has stayed there for 19 years. She is one of around 20 private owners to receive an eviction letter.

She faces going on the local housing association homeless list. May said: “I’ve had to put my name down for a council house.

“I’m totally devastated. I have been here 19 years, I enjoy the quiet and I like being out of town. That’s why I stayed here for so long.

“People are really upset and worried. They can’t eat, can’t sleep.”

May Clayton outside her van.<br />Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Retired couple Sandy and Christine Nicol, both 62, who moved to the park after selling their Oban house two years ago, are also facing eviction.

The eviction letter states: “It has come to our attention that you are residing at Loch Awe Holiday Park which is in breach of the pitch agreement.

This in turn is causing a breach of our site licence. Holiday homes at Loch Awe Holiday Park are for holiday and recreational purposes only and must not be used as a permanent address.

“Please accept this letter as confirmation that your pitch agreement will terminate of March 31. We will not be offering you a further agreement.”

An ideal retirement solution

Sandy and Christine thought they had found the ideal solution when they sold their house and retired as a result of Christine’s painful condition fibromyalgia.

She could no longer use the stairs in the house, so she took early retirement from her council job with Sandy, a former fisherman.

They spent much of the year touring in their motorhome, using the park as a base.

Their son and daughter-in-law live in nearby Taynuilt. When they work early shifts, the grandparents babysit. They use the house in Taynuilt as a postal address.

Lodge owners Sandy and Christine Nicol thought they had the ideal retirement solution.<br />Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Sandy said: “That’s the whole point of retirement. It’s supposed to be a holiday.”

He added that the salesman for the previous owners knew their situation. Now they have spent a total of £155,000 on the caravan and two-bedroom lodge.

Christine said: “They think we stay here permanently. We’ve got a list of dates and photographs proving we have been away in our motorhome.

“We have barely been here longer than four weeks. It says in the pitch agreement we can come here any time.

“This stress is making us ill. We thought this was us set for life. Now we are facing eviction.”

Loch Awe Holiday Park.<br />Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The park was previously a locally-owned family business. A number of years ago it was sold to Argyll Holidays, which has eight parks in Argyll.

Last year American-owned Cove UK bought the site.

Some caravans are owned privately and others are let out to holiday makers.

What the site owners say

Representatives from Cove UK will meet with residents on Tuesday.

A spokesman for Loch Awe Holiday Park said: “In keeping with the conditions of the site licence issued by the local authority, our business operates only as a holiday park and not for residential use. That means guests and caravan owners are unable to use the holiday park as their primary residence.

Loch Awe Holiday Park.<br />Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“From June 2022, we started to contact a number of caravan owners to ensure that they were not using their accommodation as their main residence in accordance with the site agreement they entered into.”

The company hopes all owners will be able to satisfy the site agreements. But if they cannot, pitch agreements won’t be renewed from April 1 onwards.

