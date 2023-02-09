Mobile phone provider EE expands 5G network to Fort William and Corpach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Mobile phone provider EE expands 5G network to Fort William and Corpach

By Ross Hempseed
February 9, 2023, 6:17 pm Updated: February 9, 2023, 7:00 pm
EE aims to deliver 5G coverage for rural areas across Scotland. Image: Supplied by BT Group.
EE aims to deliver 5G coverage for rural areas across Scotland. Image: Supplied by BT Group.

EE has announced the expansion of its 5G network to rural areas of Scotland including Fort William and Corpach in the Highlands.

In an effort to broaden its network and provide coverage for rural areas, EE has equipped popular destinations in Highlands to help strengthen the area’s digital infrastructure.

Inverness is already equipped with 5G, with plans to enhance it further, but now EE wants to deliver better connectivity for remote residents and businesses.

Tayport in Fife and the village of Ratho in Edinburgh will also be connected to the expanded network.

EE on track to deliver 90% 4G coverage across Scotland.

Between now and 2024, EE has committed to improving more than 227 4G sites as well as deliver 90% 4G coverage as part of the Shared Rural Network by the mid-2020s.

Another unique scheme to enhance coverage in rural areas is being developed with Stratospheric Platforms.

A trial using a “high altitude platform” is currently being tested, which would float over remote areas creating better connectivity.

Howard Watson, chief security and networks officer, BT Group, said: “The network rollout progress announced today is a critical step toward meeting our goal of enabling a 5G connection anywhere in the UK by 2028.

“The strength of our underlying 4G network, thanks in part to improvements made under the Shared Rural Network, has put us in the best position to make widespread 5G coverage improvements outside of big cities.

“Speaking as a technologist, I’m proud of the way BT Group is applying new innovations to reduce the digital divide.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Highlands and Islands Media Awards winners received their prizes at the annual Highlands and Islands Press Ball Image Alison White
Four Highland charities scoop rewards from Press Ball fundraising
Scottish folk rock band Tide Lines will headline the upcoming Tall Ships event. Image: Tall Ships Ltd.
Tide Lines to headline Tall Ships event in Lerwick
Aquaculture in Shetland. Shetland. Image: UHI Shetland
North university nets UK Government cash for seafood training and skills
Finn Creaney, 32, a bushcraft expert went missing from a walk in March. Image: Police Scotland/ DC Thomson.
'Keep the faith': Wife of missing Tain man Finn Creaney offers words of comfort…
police appeal
Tractor impounded after driver found on the A96 without insurance
Oban Police Station. Image: Googlemaps.
Officers stop two drivers as they clamp down on drug concerns in Oban
Naver bridge
Highland Council to spend £7.5 million on replacement of Sutherland bridge
The £12.5 million investment by HHA, Highland Council, Scottish Government, and Inverness City Region Deal financed the creation of a mix of 53 one and two-bedroom flats. Image: HHA.
Landmark Inverness development to meet growing demand for housing
The stricken Cemjford vessel in the Pentland Firth. Image: MAIB/Northlink Ferries
'Catastrophic capsize' had 'inevitably fatal consequences' for crew, inquiry finds
One in five Looked After Children in Highland are in residential care, according to an independent report. Photo: Shutterstock
Highland Council child services inspection: 'I don't believe anyone here thinks this is good…

Most Read

1
This wonderful family home has five bedrooms, three reception rooms and two bathrooms. Photos supplied by Alex Hutcheon & Co.
Plush period property on the market for £520,000 in Aberdeen’s West End
2
The Dutch Mill marquee has been the subject of some demand
Jobs saved as Dutch Mill marquee plans approved
2
3
Dave Fishwick at the 2023 premiere of Bank of Dave, based on his real-life experiences (Image: MCPIX/Shutterstock)
Catherine Deveney: Netflix bank film shows we should all be a bit more Dave
4
Seven years after his accident, Jamie Cardno shares his story. Image: Jamie Cardno/ DC Thomson.
Fraserburgh ‘miracle man’ fights back after being told he would never speak or walk…
5
CR0039774 Aberdeen Civil Court - Teacher Peter Parfitt Trial on sexual assault charges. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson 25/11/2022
Music teacher cleared of sexually assaulting two pupils at Aberdeen private school
6
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar (Image: Jane Barlow/PA)
Euan McColm: Scottish Labour leader is reduced to a political shield for the SNP

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen coach Steve Agnew during the 3-1 loss to St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock
Lee Miller lifts lid on Steve Agnew - the coach players 'buzz off' -…
The investment needed to eradicate disparities between East and West Germany was significant (Image: Sipa/Shutterstock)
Jim Hunter: We'll never fix regional inequalities with such pitiful 'levelling up' investment
Culter and Dyce meet on Friday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
North Region Junior football: Premier League leaders Culter head to third-placed Dyce in important…
Christopher Tracy grinned and swore as he left court. Image: DC Thomson
Driver grins as he dodges ban despite causing terrifying crash
Highland's Kevin Brown goes on the attack against Gala.
Highland take positives from Scottish Cup clash against Premiership victors Musselburgh
Jake Dolzanski (number five) is determined to see Elgin have a go at Ayr United in the weekend's Scottish Cup tie at Somerset Park. Image: Duncan Brown
Elgin City's Jake Dolzanski points to pace as winning route against favourites Ayr United…
Inverness striker Billy Mckay. Image: SNS Group
It was cheers not tears for Billy Mckay as Caley Thistle won Scottish Cup…
All the build-up to Saturday's Breedon Highland League matches with your Highland League Weekly Friday preview.
Watch: Highland League Weekly Friday preview February 10 - as Brora Rangers get set…
David Harris has already spent £6,000 on a garden revamp he may be ordered to undo
Golf entrepreneur scraps front garden putting green plans after Aberdeen neighbours complain
Any rash eyebrow-related decisions may well be lasting ones - whether you want them to be or not (Image: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: What's the appeal of over-the-top plastic surgery?

Editor's Picks

Most Commented