Mobile phone provider EE expands 5G network to Fort William and Corpach

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

EE has announced the expansion of its 5G network to rural areas of Scotland including Fort William and Corpach in the Highlands.

In an effort to broaden its network and provide coverage for rural areas, EE has equipped popular destinations in Highlands to help strengthen the area’s digital infrastructure.

Inverness is already equipped with 5G, with plans to enhance it further, but now EE wants to deliver better connectivity for remote residents and businesses.

Tayport in Fife and the village of Ratho in Edinburgh will also be connected to the expanded network.

EE on track to deliver 90% 4G coverage across Scotland.

Between now and 2024, EE has committed to improving more than 227 4G sites as well as deliver 90% 4G coverage as part of the Shared Rural Network by the mid-2020s.

Another unique scheme to enhance coverage in rural areas is being developed with Stratospheric Platforms.

A trial using a “high altitude platform” is currently being tested, which would float over remote areas creating better connectivity.

Howard Watson, chief security and networks officer, BT Group, said: “The network rollout progress announced today is a critical step toward meeting our goal of enabling a 5G connection anywhere in the UK by 2028.

“The strength of our underlying 4G network, thanks in part to improvements made under the Shared Rural Network, has put us in the best position to make widespread 5G coverage improvements outside of big cities.

“Speaking as a technologist, I’m proud of the way BT Group is applying new innovations to reduce the digital divide.”