Shinty: Campbell brothers come out of retirement for Fort William cause

Brothers Ewen and Graham Campbell have come out of retirement to help Fort William’s bid for a swift return to the Mowi Premiership.

Both were involved in Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Oban Camanachd at Mossfield and co-manager Neil Robertson said: “They’re willing to have another go and it’s great to have them back.”

Ewen, who won a Camanachd Cup winner’s medal with Kyles Athletic in 2012, has not played for five years while Graham was making his first appearance since the pandemic began in 2020.

Robertson said: “Unfortunately, Ewen came off early on with an injury but Graham played the second 45 minutes and their experience can come in very useful indeed.”

Oban attacker Daniel Madej lasted only five minutes with a foot injury but new signing Jamie Forgrieve impressed at wing centre.

Manager Gareth Evans said: “Fort keeper Paul Mackay and his defence were unbelievable but we managed two late goals through Daniel MacVicar and Daniel Cameron.

“It was a success for both sides in blowing off the cobwebs.

“Daniel MacCuish, who has swapped football for shinty, looked rusty but it was important action for him and he’ll be a real asset this season.”

The new-look Fort back line of James Shaw, Ryan Boyle, Gordon Stevenson and Ally MacRae delighted Robertson and co-manager Alan Knox.

Wins for Newtonmore and Lovat

Iain Robinson fired a double as Newtonmore ran out 3-1 winners over Kyles Athletic at The Eilean.

Craig MacIsaac made it 3-0 with a controversial late penalty before Roddy Macdonald struck for the visitors.

Roddy, who is also one of Kyles’ five co-managers, said: “It a was good exercise to get a game on grass. It helped our fitness and we’re pleased to be injury-free.”

A waterlogged Cannich pitch meant Strathglass had to surrender home advantage as their derby against Lovat was switched to Kiltarlity.

Craig Matheson and Graeme Macmillan netted in the home side’s 2-1 win with Penri Jones on target for Strath.

Lovat boss Jamie Matheson said:”Strath are a decent side but I’m pleased with the performance as we were without several key players.

“We brought on two 15-year-olds, Doug Brockie and Ally White, for their senior debuts in the last 20 minutes and both did very well.

“It was also satisfying that Callum Cruden, who missed much of last season, played the full 90 minutes, which will stand him in good stead.”

Meanwhile, in Dublin, Skye cruised to a 54 points to nine victory over Irish club side Na Gael Oga at Phoenix Park.

The islanders’ party enjoyed a tour of Croke Park on Sunday.