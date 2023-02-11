Anger as OVO Energy customers told they must wait until 2025 for repairs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Anger as OVO Energy customers told they must wait until 2025 for repairs

By Eve McLachlan
February 11, 2023, 6:00 am
OVO's engineers are struggling with a "backlog" of meter repairs and installations in the Outer Hebrides.


Western Isles residents with Ovo Energy have been told they could wait more than two years for meter repairs.

With no way to reliably reach the islands for repairs or installations, OVO customers in the Hebrides are facing a “backlog of urgent meter work”.

Na h-Eileanan an Iar MSP Alasdair Allan met representatives from the energy firm this week.

Mr Allan’s team said Ovo promised there would be an engineer in the islands before Christmas 2022.

They say Ovo hasn’t delivered.

‘Absolutely unacceptable’

Some constituents have been told that they will have to wait until 2025 for an appointment.

Others say OVO has “refused to give any indication” of when they can expect help.

The suggestion of years-long wait times is “outrageous”, Mr Allan says.

“OVO need to urgently prioritise their Western Isles customers.”

Alasdair Allan MSP.

He called the company’s “lack of regard” for islanders “absolutely unacceptable”.

“Energy suppliers have a statutory obligation to complete meter repairs/installations in a timely manner, no matter where customers are based.”

“I appreciate that there are workforce and skills shortage challenges,” says Mr Allan. “However, all the other energy suppliers with Western Isles customers seem to have managed to get their act together and complete outstanding appointments.”

OVO acknowledges ‘particular issue’ in the Hebrides

The meeting was a chance for Mr Allan to communicate “the impact of the extensive delays.”

OVO “offered apologies”, while recognising a “a particular issue in the Highlands and Islands with the scheduling of meter appointments.”

In a statement, an OVO representative said they have engineers covering “all the Highlands and Islands”.

The representative added: “We’ve made significant headway with booking outstanding jobs and will continue to work with Alasdair Allan MSP to show where we’re making further progress.”

