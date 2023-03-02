‘This council doesn’t understand communities’: Councillors rail against cuts to Highland charities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘This council doesn’t understand communities’: Councillors rail against cuts to Highland charities

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter and Stuart Findlay
March 2, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: March 2, 2023, 7:48 pm
The Highland Council logo surrounded by potholed roads, bins, a laptop and school dinner trays
Councillors fear the budget cuts could lead some community groups to shut up shop.

The removal of grant funding for community groups sharply divided the Highland Council chamber at today’s budget meeting.

Ahead of the meeting, opposition leader Alasdair Christie had warned the budget would be “catastrophic” to some of the most vulnerable people in the Highlands.

That theme was a recurring one throughout the debate.

Highland Council’s budget includes the removal of grant funding for respite, after school, childcare, music and sporting groups across the Highlands.

It also cuts £500,000 from mental health services, believing these can be delivered within the community.

The administration says it can’t do it all. They have had to prioritise jobs, keeping council tax low and improving the roads.

But opposition members accused the council of not understanding how local communities work, and disrespecting third sector partners.

They tabled a joint amendment asking the council to use its reserves to avoid those cuts, but failed to win the vote.

Which groups face cuts?

The council agreed today to remove discretionary grants for several groups, in a £90,000 funding saving.

This will affect organisations including Snap in Inverness, which provides respite for children with additional support needs. Mr Christie called it “a cut that will cost so much more”.

Other members spoke in support of affected groups in their own area, including Allsorts after school club in Dornoch, the Pulteneytown People’s Project in Wick and Lochaber Music School.

Dornoch Allsorts after school club provides childcare for 35 families.

Green councillor Chris Ballance spoke out for Snap and also for Highland village halls, which stand to lose their Highland Council funding.

Many members also raised concerns about the scope of services the council expects its third sector partners to shoulder.

Highland Council has run two successful pilot projects for young people’s mental health, in Caithness and Lochaber.

But today it agreed to cut £500,000 from Highland mental health services, saying there is now capacity in the community to support young people.

Councillor David Gregg said community groups can easily fall apart when one key volunteer leaves. “A half a million pound cut means spending more to mitigate the damage in the future,” he warned.

‘Our partners are worthy of equal respect’

Several members told the chamber the council’s partners deliver high-quality services, often more efficiently than the council itself.

Picking up on the freezing of payment rates for early learning centres, they said it was another example of the council’s attitude towards its partners.

“I hear often of the disdain we treat our partners with,” said Sutherland councillor Richard Gale.

“These organisations have the same financial challenges as we do. They are worthy of equal respect and that is missing from this budget.”

Budget leader Councillor Alasdair Christie proposed a series of amendments but could not muster the votes to stop the budget proposals. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson

The Liberal Democrats, Conservatives and some Independent councillors jointly tabled an amendment. It sought to remove the budget cuts for third sector groups, by dipping further into reserves.

However, the administration stressed that it’s already taking £23 million from reserves. If it keeps dipping into savings, reserves are projected to run into negative figures within five years.

“There is no doubt that we will be open to accusations of hitting individual groups or organisations that help others within our communities,” said council leader Raymond Bremner.

“We are committed to helping and assisting these groups and organisations in other ways to secure other financial support.

“We have had to do the best we can within our means, while our options have been greatly reduced.”

The proposed cut to community grants passed by 39 votes to 33.

‘It’s getting harder and harder’

Speaking after the meeting, Snap charity manager Dawn Walker said the decision was a blow.

She said: “The most obvious idea to survive now is increasing what we charge. But that’s not good news for our families.

“We will approach other funders but funding is so competitive. And it’s getting harder and harder.

“We’ve got a slog ahead of us, there’s no doubt about that.”

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from the P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated Facebook page HERE

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Councillors fear the budget cuts could lead some community groups to shut up shop.
UK first as renewables firm Statkraft signs scholarship partnership with University of the Highlands…
Councillors fear the budget cuts could lead some community groups to shut up shop.
Highlands SNP veteran Fergus Ewing backs Kate Forbes in leadership race
caledonian sleeper train
Iconic Highland train service the Caledonian Sleeper to be nationalised later this year
Councillors fear the budget cuts could lead some community groups to shut up shop.
MSP raises bullying concerns with first minister following shocking videos of violent Highland school…
Wind turbine at sea
Offshore wind trio back Highland renewables skills hub 
Councillors fear the budget cuts could lead some community groups to shut up shop.
Councillors clash on how much money to spend on crumbling Highland roads
The Highland Council logo surrounded by potholed roads, bins, a laptop and school dinner trays
Highland Council budget: Cuts to children's charities squeak through, as roads investment and 4%…
UHI Outer Hebrides building
College-run nursery in Stornoway to close amid 'significant staffing challenges'
Councillors fear the budget cuts could lead some community groups to shut up shop.
From Disney to Top Gear - screen industry brings £1 million boost for Argyll
Councillors fear the budget cuts could lead some community groups to shut up shop.
More manoeuvrable and agile lifeboat to be stationed at Oban

Most Read

1
Sport Aberdeen funding cuts mean the Beach Leisure Centre and Bucksburn swimming pool will be shut
Aberdeen Beach Leisure Centre and Bucksburn Swimming Pool to CLOSE after £700,000 cut
3
2
Councillors fear the budget cuts could lead some community groups to shut up shop.
Controversial 3-bin change rolling out in Aberdeenshire from April
4
3
Councillors fear the budget cuts could lead some community groups to shut up shop.
Plans to bring Mull village back to life move a step closer as eco…
4
Councillors fear the budget cuts could lead some community groups to shut up shop.
Police tractor unit in the Highlands detects more than 30 crimes from high viewpoint
5
Councillors fear the budget cuts could lead some community groups to shut up shop.
Friends locked up over rampage of violence in pubs that left five people injured
6
Elgin business owner Sarah Holmes standing outside her new homeware store
‘There’s so much opportunity here’: Pencil Me In owner to open second store in…
7
The Aberdeen budget for 2023-24 could spell disaster for many locals.
Aberdeen budget: Libraries to close, school meal costs to increase and council tax to…
4
8
The Highland Council logo surrounded by potholed roads, bins, a laptop and school dinner trays
Highland Council budget: Cuts to children’s charities squeak through, as roads investment and 4%…
9
Councillors fear the budget cuts could lead some community groups to shut up shop.
Man, 60, dies after medical incident on Aberdeen’s King Street
10
Councillors fear the budget cuts could lead some community groups to shut up shop.
Furious father’s foul-mouthed rant at ‘Nazi’ swimming pool staff

More from Press and Journal

Councillors fear the budget cuts could lead some community groups to shut up shop.
Caley Thistle's focus is on football, not finances, insists boss Billy Dodds
Councillors fear the budget cuts could lead some community groups to shut up shop.
Jim Goodwin: People think I’m off my head for taking Dundee United job —…
Councillors fear the budget cuts could lead some community groups to shut up shop.
New Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows provides update on the club's search for a…
Stuart MacBride says Aberdeen library closures will leave 'chunks of the city impoverished'
Aberdeen budget: Crime writer Stuart MacBride says closing six libraries 'impoverishes chunks of city'
Councillors fear the budget cuts could lead some community groups to shut up shop.
Aberdeenshire village loses only Post Office as MP labels decision 'hammer blow'
Councillors fear the budget cuts could lead some community groups to shut up shop.
Health scares inspire Westhill primary school to install defibrillator for whole community
Councillors fear the budget cuts could lead some community groups to shut up shop.
Ex-husband of Brenda Page told police he had 'no involvement whatsoever' in her death
Councillors fear the budget cuts could lead some community groups to shut up shop.
Kane Hester highlights winning desire after breaking goal milestone
Councillors fear the budget cuts could lead some community groups to shut up shop.
Banchory student takes on new ambassador role
Councillors fear the budget cuts could lead some community groups to shut up shop.
Catherine Deveney: Let writers’ words do the talking and let readers choose for themselves

Editor's Picks

Most Commented