Planned Highland Council cuts ‘fatal’ for Dornoch after school club

A Highland after school club will close within months if proposed council grants cuts go ahead tomorrow.

The Dornoch Allsorts service says the plan to withdraw its £10,000 annual funding will be “fatal” for its future.

It says closure will mean six staff being made redundant and essential childcare for 35 families lost.

Allsorts runs an after school club for children aged three and over attending school in Dornoch, and all-day holiday care for youngsters from many schools around the Dornoch Firth.

When will a decision be made?

Highland councillors meet on Thursday to consider a strategy to address a £49.2 million budget gap for 2023-24.

The planned cuts include funding to early years’ groups, as well as a number of arts, culture, sports, music and community organisations.

Many of the groups say the cuts put their future in jeopardy.

The review of the council’s early years grants budget is for non-statutory services, with a view to full removal by the beginning of 2024-25.

A six-month notice period will be given from April 1, effectively providing a 50% reduction in year one.

From the next financial year the saving will be £180,000.

Kim Tewnion, chair of Dornoch Allsorts, said the £10,000 grant represents about 25% of the club’s annual income and goes towards salary costs.

“When added to the £10,000 of new lets charges, levied this year thanks to the 2022-23 budget, there is now no way forward for us as a volunteer led service.

“Staff and parents have been made aware that if nothing changes, Dornoch Allsorts after school club will cease to exist at the end of the academic year, on June 30th.

“Whilst the council leader boasts of ‘protecting council jobs’, councillors should know that this cut means redundancy for our six staff and loss of essential childcare for the 35 families in the Dornoch area who rely on our service to work.

“And we will be unable to deliver registered care in the holidays, when parents from Tain, Golspie and even further make use of our service.”

Service needed in the area

She said she has some sympathy for Highland Council and, as the service is not statutory, the club was aware it was vulnerable to cuts.

“I have made representations to the council about a possible way forward. I hope that, whatever the decision councillors make on Thursday, there will be some more work to secure a level of service for parents in Dornoch.

“With the difficulties both Highland Council and NHS Highland have had recruiting professionals to work in this area, it is in their interest as much as ours.”

