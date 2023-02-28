Vital children’s charities and arts groups at risk as Highland Council look for ways to make £50m savings

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Children’s groups and arts organisations in the Highlands fear for their future due to planned cuts to their funding under council savings plans.

The vital services face losing essential cash as Highlands Council propose huge cutbacks.

Councillors will meet on Thursday to consider a strategy to address a £49.2 million budget gap for 2023-24.

The planned cuts include funding to early years’ groups, as well as a number of arts, culture, sports, music and community organisations.

SNAP faces new fight to save funding

The review of the early years grants budget is for non-statutory services, with a view to full removal by the beginning of 2024-25.

A six month notice period will be given from April 1, effectively providing a 50% reduction in year one.

From the next financial year the saving will be £180,000.

The council says it will work with the organisations to identify alternative sources of funding.

Among those affected is SNAP (Special Needs Action Project) in Inverness, which faces losing £65,000 annually.

The charity, founded in 1996, provides services for 50 children with additional needs and another 50 adults and young adults.

It gives kids the chance to try new activities and make friends – and also give parents some respite.

It also has more than 100 people on the waiting list. SNAP is also due to be a service provider in the new Haven Centre in Inverness.

The charity fought a similar campaign in 2019 when supporters petitioned Highland Council which was proposing to cut funds.

Charity manager Dawn Walker said: “SNAP already struggles to break even each year, so this cut seriously jeopardises the long-term viability of a charity that has been in operation since 1996.

“The £65,000 represents 20% of our current income. For the council to suggest we look at alternatives ways of getting funding is not quite a non-starter, but it’s not as easy as it sounds.

“There is such a need for the type of service we run.”

She added: “We never thought in our wildest dreams that our current funding would be cut by such a large amount. We were led to believe it might be 10% cut, so to face such a large cut is unbelievable.”

Many parents have already contacted councillors to protest at the cut, and a petition will be presented at Thursday’s meeting.

‘There is nothing else for these kids’

“Whether that will be enough I don’t know. I do wonder if councillors are fully aware of the impact of these decisions”, said Ms Walker.

“I spoke to a social worker and told her about the cuts. She said ‘but you’re the only service our kids can go to’. There is nothing else for these kids.

“It also affects their parents and their carers.

“We will do everything in our power to try to get more funding. But, at the same time, we just don’t know where we will get that funding.”

Toybox Chidren’s Centre, which provides childcare facilities in Gairloch, could lose £10,000 a year, a fifth of its income.

Manager Louise Gibson said that would be “devastating”.

“We are very small and very rural and for Highland Council to come along and say we’re halving your grant this year and you’re getting nothing after that is a total blow.

“Hopefully we will come up with something otherwise we will be unsustainable. We can’t just put a 20% increase on child care fees.”

We can’t just put a 20% increase on child care fees… There is no other child care in this area.”

She said the centre provides childcare for key workers including people in healthcare, the school and district nurse, some coming from 20 miles away.

“There is no other child care in this area. It would have a massive impact on families in the area.

“It’s almost as if they are trying to centralise things and get everyone to move to Inverness and Dingwall.”

Which other groups are affected?

Other groups likely to lose funds include Pultneytown Peoples Project (£25,000); CSS (£60,000); Fas Mor Gaelic medium childcare facility ( £10,000) and Allsorts after school club (£10,000).

Savings to arts, music and sports organisations would total £107,000 from the next financial year.

Those affected are the Isle of Skye Candles visitor centre (formerly Aros Centre in Skye) which received £7,000; Highland Print Studio (£7,000); Lochaber Music School (£9,000); village hall grants scheme (£50,000) and Sports Council funding (£34,000).

Alison McMenemy, director of Highland Print Studio, said the proposal to remove funding “has come as a blow and will impact us being able to cover our annual costs.”

She said the grant is significant because having the relationship with the local authority is a recognition of worth.

“Not having it has an impact on all of the organisation’s fundraising efforts.”

Lochaber Music School says the timing of the proposed cuts could not be worse as it prepares to interview for a new director.

The school teaches about 150 students weekly, aged from three to 18, across Lochaber. It runs at a deficit largely covered by the £9,000 council funding.

Tutor Clare Reynolds said the proposed cut will have a massive effect and the school may last just two years without finding alternative funds.

“The thought of it not running is just terrifying. It is so much more than just the instumental lessons.

“It’s the whole musical experience socially, emotionally, all thet hings we know are benefiical to people. It’s a real concern.

“The new director will walk into a really difficult situation. We’ve had to let the candidates know the situation and we’re anticipating some to drop out now.

“It’s pretty desperate.”

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from the P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated Facebook page HERE