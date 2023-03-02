‘I really thought it’s all over’: Aberdeen-bound legend Midge Ure reveals fears after losing his voice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

‘I really thought it’s all over’: Aberdeen-bound legend Midge Ure reveals fears after losing his voice

By Sean Wallace
March 2, 2023, 5:00 pm
Scottish music legend Midge Ure (second from left) and Band Electonica will play The Music Hall in Aberdeen. Supplied by Chuffmedia
Scottish music legend Midge Ure (second from left) and Band Electonica will play The Music Hall in Aberdeen. Supplied by Chuffmedia

Chart-topping legend Midge Ure has revealed the “petrifying” fear that his career was over after losing his voice.

The 69-year-old returned to rehearsals after inaction due to the coronavirus pandemic lockdown. As he stood at the microphone Midge didn’t hear the unique voice that had topped charts worldwide – only a croak emerged.

For the first time in his career he couldn’t sing… and it felt like the end.

Despite his concerns Midge didn’t tell his family as he didn’t want to worry them – he carried the burden alone.

Thankfully Midge’s voice slowly returned and now he is set to headline the Music Hall in Aberdeen on Saturday May 20.

Midge explained: “I went into rehearsals and I had lost my voice. I opened my mouth and this croak came out and it was petrifying.

“That had never happened before. It was gone as I hadn’t used it. For the first time ever in my entire professional career I hadn’t been out singing in anger.

“I really thought that’s it. It’s all over, it’s finished. I didn’t tell the family because who needs to worry them.”

Midge Ure feared his career was over after he lost his voice. Photo supplied by Chuffmedia

‘It came back slowly – I will be in fine form for Aberdeen’

Midge has been singing and performing for five decades since joining Glasgow-based band Salvation in 1972.

He went on to record smash hits with Visage and Ultravox that influenced a generation.

Midge also topped the charts as a solo artist and played a pivotal role in Band Aid.

Then suddenly he was hit with the terrifying prospect that after 50 years it could all be ending.

Midge Ure at Rewind Festival 2019 at Scone Palace. Photo Steve Brown / DCT Media

Midge said: “I realised I couldn’t do what I had always done.

“Walk in, strap on your guitar, there’s a microphone, put on your earphones and belt it out like you are at a football match.

“Because there are a lot of high notes in my stuff and the way you get those high notes now is to shout even louder.

“And I just realised I couldn’t do it. I thought it was finished.

“But once I took a step back, thought about it and worked at it, then it came back which was fine.

“It came back slowly. I was trying to jump in and do a marathon without any training.

“It is a muscle and you have to let it get back to its normal state.

“I will be in fine form for Aberdeen.”

The strong connection with fans

Midge and Band Electronica will play Aberdeen as part of the Voice & Visions tour which celebrates the release of Ultravox’s classic Rage In Eden and Quartet albums.

The show will revisit key tracks on those seminal albums that embraced electronics, synthesizers and experimentation.

After being deprived of live shows during the pandemic and the fear his voice was gone, Midge is relishing that live connection with fans again.

Midge Ure will play tracks from Ultravox classic albums Rage in Eden and Quartet in Aberdeen. Supplied by Chuffmedia

He said: “There is something about humans. We are creatures of comfort and need to be in the same room together.

“There is a power that a bunch of people have whether at a football match, the theatre,  watching a band or just chatting in a room.

“We need that connection and to have that taken away from us not just locally but globally was unheard of. It was the same everywhere.

“Being back touring again is absolutely brilliant. For me to not stand on stage, something I have been doing since I was 13 or 14 – it felt like enforced retirement.

“To have that taken away from me was the equivalent of someone saying from here on in for the rest of your life only blink with your left eye.

“You think how can I do this?

“How can I not do what I have always taken for granted.

“It has made me appreciate a lot more getting back out.”

Relief at playing live concerts again

Midge was touring Australia when the Covid pandemic began to sweep across the world  in early 2020.

Despite struggles to return to the United Kingdom he thought the crisis would be over in ‘six weeks’.

Little did he realise the pandemic would ultimately lead to more than a year away from the stage and the loss, albeit temporary, of his voice.

Scottish legend Midge Ure is delighted to return to Aberdeen. Photo supplied by Chuffmedia

He said: “We were in Australia finishing off the last tour. You always finish in Perth as it is five hours closer to home, as it is on the West Coast.

“As we worked our way to Perth it was last band standing as everything was being cancelled left, right and centre. They reduced crowds to 50 people and promoters said this is crazy.

“Then our big problem was getting back.

“Our gig in Dubai to stop off and break up the journey was cancelled.

“We didn’t know if we would get back into the UK as the information was so spurious.

“There was nothing, no one you could call to find out what Heathrow was going to be like.

“Like everyone else we thought it would be done within six weeks.

“We’ll have a little holiday. But then you look at your calendar and everything is gone.

“There is nothing to look forward to at all.

“It is great to be back playing live.”

Midge Ure – The Voice and Visions Tour will be at Aberdeen’s Music Hall on May 20. For more information and tickets visit aberdeenperformingarts.com

You might also like…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Music

MIA and Arcade Fire lead tributes to Pulp bassist Steve Mackey following death (PA)
MIA and Arcade Fire lead tributes to Pulp bassist Steve Mackey following death
Gwyneth Paltrow (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Gwyneth Paltrow wishes ‘sweetest’ Chris Martin a happy birthday
Jazz saxophonist Wayne Shorter (Claude Paris/AP)
Wayne Shorter, jazz saxophone pioneer, dies aged 89
(left to right) Nick Banks, Candida Doyle, Mark Webber, Steve Mackey and Jarvis Cocker of Pulp (Ian West/PA)
Steve Mackey, bass guitarist of Britpop band Pulp, dies aged 56
Auctioneer Luke Hobbs posing with Chuck Berry’s guitar (Gardiner Houlgate/PA)
Gibson guitar used by Chuck Berry at Wembley could fetch £20,000 at auction
Oscar-nominated actress Cate Blanchett will display her “booty-shaking skills” in a new music video for US pop-rock duo Sparks (Jordan Strauss/AP)
Cate Blanchett to display ‘booty-shaking skills’ in new music video for Sparks
Eurovision tickets for nine live shows will go on sale next week (BBC/PA)
Eurovision tickets for Liverpool to go on sale next week
Bjorn Ulvaeus (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Abba’s Bjorn Ulvaeus worried avatars could be used as a force for bad
Florence Pugh (Ian West/PA)
Florence Pugh duets with brother in music video filmed in family restaurant
Mel B, one of the Spice Girls, told BBC Newsnight she does not trust police on domestic abuse issues (Robert Timothy/ BBC)
Mel B on reporting domestic abuse: I don’t know if I can trust the…

Most Read

1
Sport Aberdeen funding cuts mean the Beach Leisure Centre and Bucksburn swimming pool will be shut
Aberdeen Beach Leisure Centre and Bucksburn Swimming Pool to CLOSE after £700,000 cut
3
2
20,000 new bins will be rolling out to Aberdeenshire households, in the first wave of introducing a three-bin, three-week waste collection cycle in the region. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Controversial 3-bin change rolling out in Aberdeenshire from April
4
3
Preparing for summertime on Mull - eco pods arrive for the new campsite at Pennyghael. Image: Colin Morrison, Mull binman.
Plans to bring Mull village back to life move a step closer as eco…
4
Police in the Highlands took a high vantage point to detect more crimes among drivers. Image: Police Scotland.
Police tractor unit in the Highlands detects more than 30 crimes from high viewpoint
5
Debbie Baillie and Lee McPhee, Anthony McPhee (top right), and Kirstie Kelly (bottom right) have been locked up over a series of assaults at two pubs in Keith. Image: Facebook
Friends locked up over rampage of violence in pubs that left five people injured
6
Elgin business owner Sarah Holmes standing outside her new homeware store
‘There’s so much opportunity here’: Pencil Me In owner to open second store in…
7
The Aberdeen budget for 2023-24 could spell disaster for many locals.
Aberdeen budget: Libraries to close, school meal costs to increase and council tax to…
4
8
The Highland Council logo surrounded by potholed roads, bins, a laptop and school dinner trays
Highland Council budget: Cuts to children’s charities squeak through, as roads investment and 4%…
9
A large emergency response has been seen on King Street. Image: DC Thomson.
Man, 60, dies after medical incident on Aberdeen’s King Street
10
Iain Kelly leaving court. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Furious father’s foul-mouthed rant at ‘Nazi’ swimming pool staff

More from Press and Journal

Alison Wilson, UHI, with Iain Robertson and Alison Hood from Statkraft UK at the scholarships launch. Picture Trevor Martin
UK first as renewables firm Statkraft signs scholarship partnership with University of the Highlands…
SNP leadership candidate Kate Forbes with her daughter Naomi during a visit to the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain (AUGB), in Glasgow, as she campaigns to be First Minister and SNP leader, following the resignation of First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Picture date: Thursday March 2, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS SNP. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Highlands SNP veteran Fergus Ewing backs Kate Forbes in leadership race
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds. Images: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Caley Thistle's focus is on football, not finances, insists boss Billy Dodds
Jim Goodwin believes he can steer Dundee United away from relegation. Image: SNS.
Jim Goodwin: People think I’m off my head for taking Dundee United job —…
New Aberdeen FC chief executive Alan Burrows at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
New Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows provides update on the club's search for a…
caledonian sleeper train
Iconic Highland train service the Caledonian Sleeper to be nationalised later this year
MSP for the Highlands and Islands Rhoda Grant raised the issue of bullying with the first minister in Holyrood. Image: Rhoda Grant.
MSP raises bullying concerns with first minister following shocking videos of violent Highland school…
Stuart MacBride says Aberdeen library closures will leave 'chunks of the city impoverished'
Aberdeen budget: Crime writer Stuart MacBride says closing six libraries 'impoverishes chunks of city'
The Boddam Post Office at the Red Shed will be "temporarily" closing. Image: Google Maps.
Aberdeenshire village loses only Post Office as MP labels decision 'hammer blow'
Members of the PTA and St John Scotland with the newly installed defibrillator at Crombie Primary School. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Health scares inspire Westhill primary school to install defibrillator for whole community

Editor's Picks

Most Commented