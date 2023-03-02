‘I really thought it’s all over’: Aberdeen-bound legend Midge Ure reveals fears after losing his voice

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Chart-topping legend Midge Ure has revealed the “petrifying” fear that his career was over after losing his voice.

The 69-year-old returned to rehearsals after inaction due to the coronavirus pandemic lockdown. As he stood at the microphone Midge didn’t hear the unique voice that had topped charts worldwide – only a croak emerged.

For the first time in his career he couldn’t sing… and it felt like the end.

Despite his concerns Midge didn’t tell his family as he didn’t want to worry them – he carried the burden alone.

Thankfully Midge’s voice slowly returned and now he is set to headline the Music Hall in Aberdeen on Saturday May 20.

Midge explained: “I went into rehearsals and I had lost my voice. I opened my mouth and this croak came out and it was petrifying.

“That had never happened before. It was gone as I hadn’t used it. For the first time ever in my entire professional career I hadn’t been out singing in anger.

“I really thought that’s it. It’s all over, it’s finished. I didn’t tell the family because who needs to worry them.”

‘It came back slowly – I will be in fine form for Aberdeen’

Midge has been singing and performing for five decades since joining Glasgow-based band Salvation in 1972.

He went on to record smash hits with Visage and Ultravox that influenced a generation.

Midge also topped the charts as a solo artist and played a pivotal role in Band Aid.

Then suddenly he was hit with the terrifying prospect that after 50 years it could all be ending.

Midge said: “I realised I couldn’t do what I had always done.

“Walk in, strap on your guitar, there’s a microphone, put on your earphones and belt it out like you are at a football match.

“Because there are a lot of high notes in my stuff and the way you get those high notes now is to shout even louder.

“And I just realised I couldn’t do it. I thought it was finished.

“But once I took a step back, thought about it and worked at it, then it came back which was fine.

“It came back slowly. I was trying to jump in and do a marathon without any training.

“It is a muscle and you have to let it get back to its normal state.

“I will be in fine form for Aberdeen.”

The strong connection with fans

Midge and Band Electronica will play Aberdeen as part of the Voice & Visions tour which celebrates the release of Ultravox’s classic Rage In Eden and Quartet albums.

The show will revisit key tracks on those seminal albums that embraced electronics, synthesizers and experimentation.

After being deprived of live shows during the pandemic and the fear his voice was gone, Midge is relishing that live connection with fans again.

He said: “There is something about humans. We are creatures of comfort and need to be in the same room together.

“There is a power that a bunch of people have whether at a football match, the theatre, watching a band or just chatting in a room.

“We need that connection and to have that taken away from us not just locally but globally was unheard of. It was the same everywhere.

“Being back touring again is absolutely brilliant. For me to not stand on stage, something I have been doing since I was 13 or 14 – it felt like enforced retirement.

“To have that taken away from me was the equivalent of someone saying from here on in for the rest of your life only blink with your left eye.

“You think how can I do this?

“How can I not do what I have always taken for granted.

“It has made me appreciate a lot more getting back out.”

Relief at playing live concerts again

Midge was touring Australia when the Covid pandemic began to sweep across the world in early 2020.

Despite struggles to return to the United Kingdom he thought the crisis would be over in ‘six weeks’.

Little did he realise the pandemic would ultimately lead to more than a year away from the stage and the loss, albeit temporary, of his voice.

He said: “We were in Australia finishing off the last tour. You always finish in Perth as it is five hours closer to home, as it is on the West Coast.

“As we worked our way to Perth it was last band standing as everything was being cancelled left, right and centre. They reduced crowds to 50 people and promoters said this is crazy.

“Then our big problem was getting back.

“Our gig in Dubai to stop off and break up the journey was cancelled.

“We didn’t know if we would get back into the UK as the information was so spurious.

“There was nothing, no one you could call to find out what Heathrow was going to be like.

“Like everyone else we thought it would be done within six weeks.

“We’ll have a little holiday. But then you look at your calendar and everything is gone.

“There is nothing to look forward to at all.

“It is great to be back playing live.”

Midge Ure – The Voice and Visions Tour will be at Aberdeen’s Music Hall on May 20. For more information and tickets visit aberdeenperformingarts.com

