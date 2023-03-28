Oban housing crisis – are short-term lets contributing to the problem?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Oban housing crisis – are short-term lets contributing to the problem?

Oban Community Council is calling on Argyll and Bute Council to make a policy decision against short term lets in the town.

By Rita Campbell
Oban is booming - but housing is in short supply. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Oban is booming - but housing is in short supply. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Oban’s community is taking action to tackle a housing crisis in the town.

A shortage of available homes is becoming a growing problem. Shocking waiting list figures were revealed at a recent Argyll and Bute Council meeting.

There are a staggering 678 people on the housing list for Oban, Lorn and the Isles.

And now Oban Community Council is calling on Argyll and Bute Council to ban short term lets in the town.

Duncan Martin of Oban Community Council wants Argyll and Bute Council to take action.

The community group believes that landlords turning long-term lets into money-spinning short-term lets is a big part of the problem.

Properties operated on behalf of companies such as Airbnb and Booking.com reduce housing stock for local people. It is also claimed they can make bad neighbours.

Employers are struggling to recruit staff as they can’t find a place to live.

Duncan Martin, a member of Oban Community Council, said they had objected to two recent applications to turn homes into short-term lets.

‘The community council will be objecting to any applications for short term lets in Oban’

And he added: “I think the community council will be objecting to any applications for short-term lets in Oban.

“If the owners of these houses had to let them out for a longer period, and can’t do Airbnb, it would ease the shortage.”

He called on the local authority to take action. Mr Martin said: “They should make a policy decision not to allow short-term lets in a shared close with a common door.

“There are all sorts of people coming in and leaving the outer door unlocked at all times of the day and night.

There is a housing shortage throughout Oban. Pictured is Soroba Road, which leads to the town’s largest housing estate.<br />Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“These short-stay lets are bad neighbours for permanent residents.

“You get people turning up late at night. It turns into a party house for the weekend or people are just rolling back from the pub late at night making a noise.

“I’m told it is a nightmare for people living in the stair.”

Meanwhile, a spokeswoman for Airbnb said that parties are banned by the company. And they have a zero tolerance for anti-social behaviour.

She said Airbnb is often used as a “catch all” term to describe a number of different types of short-term letting activity.

Airbnb say they want to work with local councils

The spokeswoman added: “The typical Airbnb Host in Scotland shares their home for just less than four nights a month. Nearly half say the extra income helps them afford rising living costs.

“We recognise the historic challenges facing Scotland. We want to work with local authorities on rules that help – not hurt – everyday hosts who rely on the additional income. While giving councils the data they need to take an evidence-based approach to address local housing concerns.”

But Mr Martin insisted: “There are powers under licensing and regulations. It is possible for the council to take a policy decision and tell people not to bother trying.”

He highlighted some of the problems caused by the housing shortage.

Hope for the future: hundreds of new homes are being built at Dunbeg, outside Oban.<br />Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Mr Martin said: “There is lots of demand from people coming to Oban to work for months at a time. It can be for a placement at the hospital, doing a course at Sams marine lab or working on a local contract.

“We need these flats for these desperate people.”

There is some hope for the future housing situation. Link Housing Group are close to completing 375 new homes at Dunbeg, outside Oban. The project will eventually add up to 600 houses in the future.

And the group has expressed an interest in acquiring Glencruitten Rise in Oban. Which has space for 100 houses. However this is in the very early stages.

What is Argyll and Bute Council doing about it?

Argyll and Bute Council said it is operating the Scottish Government’s licensing scheme for short term lets. The aim of the scheme is to ensure self-catering accommodation is safe for visitors and to help address any concerns from the local community.

A spokeswoman for the authority said: “Argyll and Bute’s economic success is built on a growing population. We are committed to finding local housing solutions to help grow our population and Argyll and Bute’s economy. This is a cornerstone of our Local Development Plan and Local Housing Strategy.

“We recognise the issue of second home housing and are working with partners to address housing needs across the area. This includes supporting the largest affordable housing programme in decades and more plans to construct housing in the Lorn area.”

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from the P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated Facebook page

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

The bar is proposed at the former Ponden Home Interiors premises Image Google Streetview
Playback Bar: licence granted for planned axe-throwing venue as 'competitive socialising' heads for Inverness
mobile speed camera
Here's where the safety camera unit is going to be in Grampian, Moray and…
Empty modern hospital bed in a sunny room with a clean blue floor; Shutterstock ID 187694114; purchase_order: LDR; job: NHS Highland delayed discharge
NHS Highland reveals 274 patients stuck in hospital as care crisis deepens
Inverness Sheriff Court.
Crofter put up 'offensive' signs about neighbours and tailgated their vehicle
Orkney archaeology
Six archaeology investigations in Orkney set to benefit from council money
Uig Harbour. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Ferries cancelled after fire crews called to blaze in engine room of CalMac ferry…
Red kites are a protected species. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Protected bird of prey shot in the Cairngorms
Humza Yousaf is being told to give Ash Regan and Kate Forbes cabinet positions. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.
Defeated SNP leadership candidate Kate Forbes turns down government job offer from Humza Yousaf
Portree Lifeboat helped with the recovery. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.
Major rescue operation around Skye after fishing boat takes on water
Western Isles Hospital where a major phoneline fault has occurred
Western Isles Hospital ward reopens after being forced to close due to Covid-19 outbreak

Most Read

1
Experienced coach Steve Agnew joined Aberdeen to assist interim manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Steve Agnew latest as Barry Robson gets set to take Aberdeen reins for rest…
2
Education Scotland has issued a number of improvement to be made at Northfield Academy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
‘Good and bad in every school’: P&J readers react to damning Northfield Academy inspection…
3
Plans for a new Banchory retail park have been approved
Lidl, M&S Food and Starbucks all coming to Banchory as ‘long-awaited’ plans approved
4
Uig Harbour. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Ferries cancelled after fire crews called to blaze in engine room of CalMac ferry…
5
Northfield Academy
Aberdeen City Council calls for Scottish Government support after damning Northfield Academy inspection
6
19Apr13. Sheriff Court, Inverness. COURT-NO BYLINE. Pictured leaving court, Rory MacKay sentenced to 11 months in jail after steeling a purse of credit cards and then went on a crime spree in the city. . . .19/04/13
‘No alternative’ to jail for prolific Inverness thief with 89 offences of dishonesty
7
Pavilion Cafe owner Paul Dawson wants a limit on beachfront food trucks to help keep order. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘It’s out of control’: Aberdeen beach cafes fight food truck influx
8
The drugs were found in Hilton Avenue in Aberdeen. Image: Google Maps.
Man charged after £65,000 worth of drugs recovered in Aberdeen
9
Cummings Park Crescent, Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson
Boy, 17, on murder bid charge as man found with multiple stab wounds
10
Allan Henderson and the No 10 marquee.
Pub boss hopes to bring controversial marquee back to Aberdeen park to boost business…
2

More from Press and Journal

The Huntly-based care home will no longer be run by Balhousie Care Group. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Balhousie will no longer run Huntly care home after 'serious and significant' concerns raised
Friday's crash saw 17 vehicles involved. Image: Derek Ironside/Newsline Media.
North-east MSP writes to Transport Scotland over ‘treacherous flooding’ and visibility concerns on A92…
Councillors have been made aware of issues at an Aberdeen school. Image: Shutterstock.
Short supplies for school lunches at Aberdeen primary school blamed for leaving some children…
When Scott met Giovanni... our entertainment editor Scott Begbie ended up on stage during Giovanni Pernice's Music Hall show. Image: DCT Media.
'I squeezed Giovanni Pernice's bum on stage at the Music Hall'
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Interview with Wood boss Picture shows; Wood chief executive Ken Gilmartin. don't know. Supplied by Wood Date; 19/06/2022
Wood boss Ken Gilmartin champions UK North Sea expertise
Construction work on the Coire Glas Pumped Storage Hydro Scheme on the shores of Loch Lochy in Lochaber. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Readers' letters: Renewable energy's effect on environment, capercaillie risk of extinction and the clock…
Kim Twidale leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Man cleared of meat cleaver murder bid after victim tells trial: 'I probably did…
AGG Barr chief executive Roger White on the factory floor. Image: AG Barr
How does Irn-Bru boss Roger White describe Scotland's 'other national drink'?
Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock
Sean Wallace: Right call by Aberdeen to make Barry Robson manager until the end…
Police speaking to drivers they pulled over on Schoolhill, as part of efforts to enforce pedestrian and cyclist only rules in the area. Image: Kieran Beattie/DC Thomson.
Drivers on Schoolhill could face three points and £100 fine

Editor's Picks

Most Commented